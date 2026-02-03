Morocco are reportedly preparing legal action against CAF over its disciplinary ruling after the AFCON 2025 final against Senegal

Fans and media in Morocco say the sanctions failed to reflect the seriousness of the incidents during the match

The move could trigger wider debate about fairness and transparency in CAF’s disciplinary process

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) is reportedly set to take legal action against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following its controversial disciplinary decision after the stormy AFCON 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal.

The ruling has reignited anger across Morocco instead of calming tensions.

Tensions escalated between Senegal and Morocco players during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

The final, which was marked by protests and controversial moments, had raised expectations among Moroccan fans that Senegal could be stripped of the title after their players briefly walked off the pitch in added time.

Instead, CAF’s disciplinary panel chose a different route.

As seen on CAF Online, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, along with players Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye, were handed suspensions and the Senegalese Football Federation was hit with a substantial fine.

While this was seen by some as a firm response, many in Morocco felt the punishment did not go far enough given the gravity of the events.

Fans react as CAF sanctions hit both teams

Morocco were also not spared by the disciplinary committee.

Key players Achraf Hakimi and Ismaël Saibari were sanctioned over the much-talked-about “towel case,” while further penalties were issued for incidents involving ball boys, VAR interference and the use of laser pointers from the stands, The Guardian reports.

The mixed sanctions did little to ease tensions. Social media in Morocco quickly became a hub of frustration and protest.

The FRMF Xtra account summed up the mood with a viral post claiming they felt exactly the same as the day we lost the AFCON final.

Supporters demanded a strong and official response from the Moroccan Football Federation, and the initial silence from the authorities was widely interpreted as a betrayal of fans who believed the national team had been unfairly treated.

FRMF moves toward legal action

Now, reports suggest that Moroccan football officials believe CAF’s ruling does not fully align with the principles of fairness or with the regulatory standards governing African competitions.

The FRMF are considering taking legal steps against CAF over its sanctions after the AFCON final. Photo by Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

As a result, the FRMF is expected to activate all available legal channels to defend the interests of the national team and Moroccan football within CAF’s institutional framework.

Rather than relying on emotional reactions or media pressure, Morocco’s approach appears focused on formal procedures.

This step underlines the federation’s intention to challenge the CAF decision through established legal and administrative structures, reinforcing its call for justice and transparency in African football governance.

If Morocco proceeds with legal action, the outcome could set an important precedent for how national federations engage with CAF when disputes arise.

