Former Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association Raymond Hack has spoken out against CAF’s sanctions on Morocco and Senegal

Teranga Lions players staged a walkout on the orders of head coach Pape Thiaw after the referee awarded a late penalty

The Atlas Lions were accused of attempting to distract the opposing goalkeeper by taking away his sweat towels and others

Former FIFA Disciplinary Committee member Raymond Hack has expressed displeasure over what he described as a sanctions meltdown involving Morocco and Senegal following their disgraceful conduct at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 35th edition of the continental tournament ended in chaos and heated confrontations at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, prompting disciplinary action from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The African football governing body suspended Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw for five continental matches and fined him $100,000 for unsporting behaviour during the final, which was deemed a breach of the Laws of the Game.

Senegal and Morocco players clash during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

CAF also handed two-match suspensions to Teranga Lions players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr for their conduct toward the referee, while fining the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) $615,000 for three separate offences involving members of the technical crew and supporters.

On the Moroccan side, CAF imposed a two-match suspension on 2025 CAF Player of the Year Achraf Hakimi for unsporting behaviour, per beIN SPORTS.

Ismael Saibari received a three-match ban and a $100,000 fine for his involvement in the so-called “towel saga.”

CAF further fined the Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) $200,000 for the inappropriate actions of ball boys, particularly those targeting goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.

The FMRF was also fined an additional $100,000 for players who invaded the VAR review area and interfered with match officials, as well as $15,000 for the use of laser pointers by supporters.

Hack accuses Thiaw of disrupting AFCON final

Former CAF Disciplinary Committee Chairman Raymond Hack has accused Senegal coach Pape Thiaw of disrupting the 2025 AFCON final, which led to an invasion from the Teranga Lions fans.

According to African Soccer, the former SAFA CEO blasted CAF for their leniency in punishing both countries. He said:

“Everything that happened was triggered by this individual leading his players off the field and preventing them from continuing the match.

“Players know the referee’s decision is final, whether you think he is right, wrong, or even biased, you must comply.

Former CAF Disciplinary Committee Chairman Raymond Hack is unhappy with the sanction on Senegal and Morocco after the 2025 AFCON final. Photo by: Brian Bahr and SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

"The players who confronted the referee during the VAR review should have seen red cards. The two-match bans for bringing the game into disrepute are “hardly significant.

“This sends the wrong message that CAF is not firm enough in enforcing discipline. If I were there, I would have called for at least a six-month suspension from all football activities.”

Senegal coach sends message to CAF

Legit.ng also reported that Senegal's head coach Thiaw had since tendered an unreserved apology to CAF over his conduct during the 2025 AFCON final in Rabat.

The former international explained that his emotions got the better of him due to what he described as poor officiating in the closing moments of the tense match.

