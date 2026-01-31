CAF imposed heavy sporting and financial sanctions on Senegal following chaotic scenes at the AFCON 2025 final

The Senegalese FA has accepted the verdict and confirmed it will not appeal the decision

Senegal will pay the fines imposed on its coach and players involved in the incident

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially concluded its investigation into the disorder that followed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat.

The disciplinary ruling came days after earlier sanctions linked to the chaos were lifted, with CAF confirming new penalties against both federations, players, and officials.

The AFCON final, which Senegal won 1-0 after extra time, was overshadowed by protests, confrontations near the pitch, and crowd unrest triggered by a controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision late in the match.

CAF, via its website, described the events as breaches of its Disciplinary Code and said the behaviour damaged the image of African football.

Among the most serious punishments was a five-match suspension for Senegal head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw for unsporting conduct and bringing the game into disrepute.

He was also fined $100,000. Two Senegal players, Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, were each banned for two CAF matches for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

CAF further fined the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) a total of $615,000.

This included $300,000 for the improper conduct of supporters, another $300,000 for the behaviour of players and technical staff, and $15,000 after five players were booked during the match.

FSF accepts decision and rules out appeal

In response, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) broke its silence with an official statement confirming it would not challenge the ruling.

The FSF, via its official website, said it had “taken note of the decision” of CAF’s Disciplinary Board and had chosen not to appeal the sporting or financial sanctions imposed on it.

According to the statement, the decision was guided by a desire to respect CAF regulations and protect the integrity of the game.

The federation said its position was in line with its “statutory obligations” and its commitment to promoting discipline and fair play in African football.

By accepting the verdict, Senegal has effectively brought an end to one of the most controversial disciplinary cases in recent AFCON history.

The ruling also closes the chapter on weeks of debate surrounding the referee’s decisions and the dramatic scenes that followed Senegal’s victory over hosts Morocco.

Senegal agrees to pay fines for coach and players

In a further gesture of responsibility, the FSF confirmed it would fully cover the fines imposed on coach Pape Thiaw and players Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye.

The federation said this decision was taken in line with Article 91.4 of the CAF Disciplinary Code, which allows national associations to assume financial responsibility for sanctions involving their officials and players.

“In accordance with the provisions of Article 91.4 of the CAF Disciplinary Code, the Senegalese Football Federation confirms that it assumes full financial responsibility for the fines imposed on its association, its technical staff, and its players,” the statement read.

CAF is believed to have taken into account the reputational damage already suffered by African football as a result of the incident, opting not to impose additional measures beyond the announced punishments.

While Senegal will keep its AFCON 2025 title, the episode has left a lasting mark on the tournament.

Journalist hails Senegal's response

Meanwhile, Nigerian journalist Bright Akpotabor, in a chat with Legit.ng, has praised Senegal for accepting the sanctions imposed by CAF, describing it as brilliant.

"Senegal's move not to appeal CAF's ruling is brilliant because they have decided not to join issues with the African football body and will gladly pay the fines while enjoying their benefits as AFCON champions."

CAF gives verdict on DR Congo referee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finally brought clarity to one of the most debated issues from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which is the performance of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala.

After days of speculation and intense scrutiny following the chaotic showdown between Senegal and Morocco, CAF has officially cleared the Congolese official of any wrongdoing.

