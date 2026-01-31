CAF President Patrice Motsepe has published a statement after the sanctions on Morocco and Senegal

Both countries incurred heavy sanctions after the incidents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final

Motsepe speaks after the reactions to the sanctions, which many feel did not justify the weight of the actions

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has published a statement after the sanctions on Morocco and Senegal following the incidents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Morocco and Senegal were not spared, with personalities from both countries receiving suspensions and the federations receiving hefty financial fines.

Patrice Motsepe and Sadio Mane after AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

CAF fined Senegal a total of $615,000 for crowd disturbance, players’ walkout and other offences, while Morocco received $315,000 for ball boy and players’ conduct.

Pape Thiaw received a five-match suspension and a $100,000 fine, while Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye received suspensions, and the latter a fine.

Achraf Hakimi and Ismail Saibari were the two Moroccan players who were suspended, while the PSV star was fined $100,000. Every other petition was dismissed.

According to Hespress, former CAF's head of Disciplinary Committee, Raymond Hack, criticised the ruling as insufficient and disproportionate.

Hack echoed the thoughts of many fans, who claimed that the sanctions for Senegal, particularly, were too lenient and did not follow CAF’s ethics.

Motsepe reacts to CAF sanctions

CAF President Patrice Motsepe, who has refrained from commenting on the incident, has now addressed it after the sanctions were issued.

Motsepe claims that he is disappointed by the unacceptable scenes during the AFCON final and has noted the verdict from the Disciplinary Committee.

He added that he has notified the CAF Executive Committee, which is the highest decision-making body in the organisation, to review the regulations, which include the disciplinary codes.

The review will ensure that CAF Judicial bodies have the power to issue appropriate sanctions for violations that seek to undermine the organisation’s codes.

“I am confident that with the additional changes and extensive measures that we are introducing, African Football and CAF Competitions will continue to be respected, admired and amongst the best in the world,” he concluded.

Fans hit back at Motsepe’s statement, claiming they are just words and not acting to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the African football governing body.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe reacts after AFCON 2025 final incidents. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

@hbelami1 wrote:

“Integrity isn’t maintained by speeches. It’s destroyed when CAF rewards disorder and punishes those who respect the rules. Empty words, zero credibility.”

@semmouni wrote:

“Patrice Motsepe’s statement sounds ideal, but the footballing reality in the Dark Continent raises pressing questions that put this "uncompromising determination" to the ultimate test.”

@unhinged_facts wrote:

“Slogans are easy to say, but can't believe when actions destroyed said integrity and reputation. The damage is done, all the progress made over the last few years was reversed.”

CAF rules on AFCON final referee

Legit.ng reported that CAF ruled on Jean-Jacques Ndala, the Congolese referee, who officiated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

CAF officially cleared Ndala of any wrongdoing after delivering heavy sanctions on Morocco and Senegal for the incidents during the final match.

