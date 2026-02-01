Former Crystal Palace striker has criticised Tolu Arokodare’s finishing after another missed chance for Wolves

The Nigerian forward has scored just once in 20 Premier League appearances this season

Arokodare’s struggles in England contrast sharply with his prolific form in Belgium last campaign

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has come under fresh scrutiny following Wolves’ 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth, with former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison delivering a harsh assessment of his performance.

Arokodare endured another frustrating evening at Molineux, where Wolves slipped closer to relegation after failing to convert key chances.

The turning point came in the 64th minute when the Nigerian forward was presented with a golden opportunity to level the game after Eli Junior Kroupi’s first-half opener for Bournemouth.

Using his physical strength and intelligent movement, Arokodare managed to get goal-side of defender Marcos Senesi and connect with Hugo Bueno’s delivery.

However, his side-footed effort was weak and poorly placed, allowing Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to make a comfortable save from close range.

Commentating on the match for Sky Sports, Morrison did not hold back.

“Straight at Petrovic, Arokodare should do better. He should score, but that’s how Wolves have been this season.”

As seen on Livescores, Bournemouth later wrapped up the win in stoppage time through Alex Scott, leaving Wolves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just eight points from 24 matches.

From Belgian star to Premier League struggle

Arokodare’s difficulties in front of goal have raised eyebrows, especially considering the form that earned him his move to Wolves from Racing Genk last summer.

In Belgium, the Nigerian forward was one of the most feared strikers in the league, scoring 21 goals during the 2024/2025 season and establishing himself as a dominant presence in the box.

That sharpness has not followed him to England. Despite being trusted with regular starts and completing the full 90 minutes against Bournemouth, Arokodare has managed just one goal in 20 Premier League appearances so far, per Transfermarkt.

The contrast has been stark. In Genk’s high-tempo attacking system, he thrived on quick service and confidence in front of goal.

At Wolves, he has struggled to adapt to the pace and physical demands of the Premier League, often finding himself isolated and short of clear-cut chances.

Club and country pressure mounts

Arokodare’s poor club form has also spilled over into his international prospects.

His struggles contributed to his omission from Nigeria’s final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by head coach Eric Chelle, a major setback for a player who had been tipped as a long-term attacking option for the Super Eagles.

For Wolves, the stakes are equally high. With relegation now looking increasingly likely, the club desperately needs goals from its main striker.

Morrison’s comments reflect the growing frustration among fans who see missed chances as a key reason for Wolves’ dire league position.

At 25, Arokodare still has time to turn his season around, but patience is running thin.

