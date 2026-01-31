Ademola Lookman is reluctant to move to Atletico Madrid despite ongoing talks with the La Liga club

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is reportedly taking his time before making a decision on a potential transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Despite interest from the Spanish giants, the 28-year-old is not fully convinced by the project and financial terms presented to him, leaving the door open for other clubs to step in.

Lookman has been a key figure for Atalanta in Serie A, and his consistent performances have drawn attention from several European clubs.

The 28-year-old forward had a stellar performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he led Nigeria to win bronze.

Lookman was also voted in the Team of the Tournament by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

While Atletico Madrid has made multiple enquiries and bids on Lookman’s return from the AFCON, the Nigerian international remains hesitant, preferring to weigh his options carefully.

Fenerbahce leads race to sign Lookman

Turkish side Fenerbahce has emerged as the frontrunner to secure Lookman’s signature, One Football reports.

Negotiations between the Yellow Canaries and Atalanta have been ongoing for weeks, with both parties reportedly reaching a verbal agreement.

According to Transfermarkt, Fenerbahce’s proposed package includes €35 million guaranteed and €5 million in add-ons, which aligns with Atalanta’s valuation of the player.

Despite verbal agreements, the finer details of the payment structure remain a point of discussion.

Sporting director Devin Özek has travelled to Italy to finalise terms, signalling the seriousness of Fenerbahce’s intent.

If the deal is completed, Lookman would become Fenerbahce’s record signing, surpassing Mattéo Guendouzi’s €28 million transfer earlier this season.

Lookman’s form attracts European interests

Lookman’s performances at Atalanta have made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.

This season, the Super Eagles forward has featured in 19 matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists, building on a stellar 2024/25 campaign where he scored 20 goals and provided six assists in 40 games.

The 28-year-old forward’s consistent display earned him the African Player of the Year award in 2024.

Lookman’s history of transfers shows careful consideration of his career trajectory.

Last summer, Lookman sought a move from Bergamo and publicly expressed frustration over broken promises from Atalanta.

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich had shown interest, but no agreement was reached after Atalanta blocked every effort to make Lookman leave.

Atletico Madrid’s approach now faces similar hesitation, leaving Fenerbahce in a strong position to clinch the deal.

Atalanta attacked for blocking Lookman’s move

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has taken aim at Italian clubs over their handling of player transfers, using Atalanta’s refusal to sell Ademola Lookman as a prime example.

Onazi expressed frustration that a player who has delivered success to the Italian club is being denied a move despite serious interest and strong financial offers.

