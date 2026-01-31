SatGuru Maharaj ji has urged the NFF to appoint a Nigerian as Super Eagles coach

The popular cleric warns of a bleak future if a local coach is ignored for foreign coaches

This latest warning is coming as the NFF and Eric Chelle begin talks for a contract extension

Popular cleric and founder of One Love Family, SatGuru Maharaj ji, has issued a stern warning to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the Super Eagles’ coaching appointments.

According to the spiritual leader, Nigeria must prioritise hiring a local coach if the national team is to achieve success at the highest levels of international football.

The call comes amid ongoing discussions about extending the contract of Malian-born coach Eric Chelle, who guided Nigeria to a bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle was appointed in January 2025 following the sacking of former Super Eagles winger Finidi George during Nigeria’s disappointing 2026 World Cup qualifiers campaign.

While Chelle has received praise for stabilising the team and achieving AFCON success, SatGuru Maharaj ji insists that it is time to give a Nigerian coach a fair chance.

He stresses that equal treatment, financial support, and patience are essential for local coaches to thrive.

According to the cleric, this approach will not only benefit Nigerian football but also affirm the nation’s commitment to nurturing its own talent on the continental and global stage.

Maharaj ji argued that his plea goes beyond personal opinion or sentiment, linking it to a broader “reset” of Africa in the post-European dominance era, The Nation reports.

He emphasised that the decision to hire a Nigerian should come with the same privileges, respect, and salary offered to foreign coaches.

“Irrespective of the challenges that the Nigerian coach may face, he must not be sacked,” he stated.

“Every new era has its natural teething stage, and this is Nigeria’s chance to embrace its own talent.”

Maharaj ji warns of a dark future for Super Eagles

Maharaj ji warned that ignoring local managers and continuing to rely on foreign coaches could have dire consequences for the national team’s performance and reputation.

According to the spiritual leader, the NFF and Nigerians, in general, must avoid being manipulated by foreign interests.

He described previous patterns of appointing European coaches as a form of “wrongful amalgamation” that undermines human rights and national pride.

Maharaj ji suggested that former Super Eagles stars such as Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, or Fani Amun be considered for the head coach role.

He believes these individuals possess both the experience and the cultural understanding needed to lead the team to glory.

“If the NFF does not heed this divine advice, they risk mismanagement and high-handed disrespect to human life,” he added.

According to GOAL, Nigeria has failed to qualify for back-to-back FIFA World Cups for the first time since the Super Eagles made their debut in 1994.

Pinnick wants local coach to replace Chelle

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has hinted that a local coach could succeed Eric Chelle as head coach of the Super Eagles.

Chelle was appointed manager of Nigeria’s senior men’s national team with the mandate of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

