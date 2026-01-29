A viral Facebook claim alleged that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi warned the United States and Israel against dividing Nigeria and threatening Fulani interests

According to the posts, Gumi allegedly said the two countries were planning to liberate Biafra and divide Nigeria

The posts originating from social media blogs have been verified by independent fact-checkers

Following the December 25, 2025, United States air strike in Sokoto State and Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s reaction to the attack, the Islamic cleric has become a target of misinformation on social media, particularly among Facebook bloggers.

The claim

On January 27, 2025, a claim surfaced on Facebook alleging that Sheikh Gumi had issued a warning to the United States and Israel over their involvement in Nigeria’s security situation.

According to the viral posts, Gumi allegedly said the two countries were planning to liberate Biafra and divide Nigeria, a development that would supposedly affect the Fulani people. The cleric was also alleged to have threatened to resist the move by the world powers.

The claim was shared across multiple Facebook pages and blogs.

Public reactions

DUBAWA examined the comment sections of the posts and found mixed reactions from social media users. While some users believed the statement attributed to the cleric, others questioned its authenticity and asked for credible sources.

A user identified as @Chinyere Uduma wrote:

“Gumi, you are a betrayer. We want to go our separate ways; we can’t co-exist.”

Another user, Richard Olu Raheem, questioned the idea of national unity, writing:

“You are joking, where is the unity? Unity because Oil still comes from the Niger Delta, where the Northern leaders and Elites are getting cheap money. Time for everyone to go and rely on her resources. This is what we want. Terrorism created by the core North has eroded real economic development in the country.”

However, another user, Awolade Oluwadare, expressed doubt, saying:

“I don’t believe Gumi can say all these… what is his backup to say these?”

In recent times, ethnocentric discussions have gained momentum on social media, raising concerns about their potential impact on the unity of Nigeria’s diverse, multicultural society. DUBAWA noted that such a claim, if left unchecked, could further inflame ethnic and political tensions.

Verification

As part of its verification process, DUBAWA conducted a Google search to determine whether Sheikh Gumi had made any such statement recently.

The fact-checking organisation found no reports from credible news outlets supporting the claim.

Search results linked to the allegation were traced mainly to Facebook and Instagram blogs, which failed to provide details on when or where the cleric allegedly made the remarks, or who interviewed him.

DUBAWA also checked Sheikh Gumi’s official Facebook page, where he frequently shares his views on national and international issues, but found no such statement attributed to him.

Context of Gumi’s past comments

Sheikh Gumi has previously been vocal about issues affecting the Fulani people. In a 2021 interview with Channels Television, he said Fulani herders involved in banditry were victims of circumstance.

The cleric has also, on several occasions, expressed his disapproval of the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Following the December 2025 air strike, Gumi condemned the action by the US government and urged the Nigerian government to discontinue US military intervention in Nigeria.

He also suggested that Nigeria consider working with neutral countries such as China, Turkey, and Pakistan instead.

However, DUBAWA noted that if Sheikh Gumi had made any remarks accusing the United States and Israel of attempting to divide Nigeria, such comments would likely have been reported widely in mainstream Nigerian newspapers.

Verdict: Misleading!

There is no evidence that Gumi made such a statement. While the cleric advised the Nigerian government to halt military co-operation with the United States, he never explicitly mentioned that Israel and the US would divide Nigeria.

The claim circulating on social media is therefore misleading.

Gumi mentions what Trump should do

Legit.ng earlier reported that Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has urged the United States to redirect resources from military action to education and social support for pastoral communities, reacting to reported U.S. airstrikes on suspected terrorist camps in northwestern Nigeria.

Gumi spoke amid growing public debate over the Christmas Day strikes, which the Nigerian Army later confirmed were carried out in coordination with the United States Africa Command against Lakurawa terrorist hideouts in parts of Sokoto state.

