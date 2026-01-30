The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory has criticised the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) for calling for the removal of INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan.

Prof. Amupitan defended by Northern CAN amid Shari’ah Council pressure. Photo: inecngr

Source: Twitter

Northern CAN, in a statement issued in Kaduna, as disclosed by The Punch, said the demand is dangerous, unfair, and risks shaking public trust in a key national institution.

They stressed that competence and integrity, not religion, should guide leadership roles.

SCSN had claimed that Amupitan’s integrity is “under a cloud” and warned that Muslims would not accept elections conducted under him.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) also supported the call, citing Amupitan’s 2020 legal brief on the alleged persecution of Christians and his past involvement with the ruling party during the 2023 election petition.

However, Northern CAN questioned the motives behind the campaign, asking who is sponsoring it and why religion is being used as a cover. The association noted that Amupitan has the right to express concerns about his faith without it being seen as biased.

Rev. Joseph Hayab, CAN’s chairman, said:

“Are they saying no other religion should serve as INEC chairman except Muslims? The most important question Nigerians should ask is whether Professor Amupitan is competent or not. That should be the focus, not his faith.”

CAN also praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing a Christian INEC chairman, describing it as inclusive and statesmanlike.

The group warned that using religion for political attacks could deepen divisions and harm national unity, urging the chairman to focus on delivering free, fair, and credible elections.

The Youth Wing of CAN (YOWICAN) and the Christian Media Forum echoed the warning, calling the removal demand “baseless, divisive and dangerous to national unity.”

YOWICAN added that the SCSN has no constitutional right to make such a demand and that Prof. Amupitan deserves the position based on merit.

Source: Legit.ng