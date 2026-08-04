Galatasaray Makes Final Decision on Osimhen’s Future Amid Interest From Barcelona, EPL Clubs
- Galatasaray have rejected at least one approach for Victor Osimhen, including a player-plus-cash offer from Arsenal
- The Turkish champions signed the Super Eagles striker for €75 million last summer and are now demanding double that fee
- Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as Manchester United and Tottenham, are among clubs interested
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Galatasaray have made clear they have no plans to sell Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen this summer, despite growing interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.
The Turkish champions confirmed their stance after reportedly rejecting an approach from Arsenal, who are understood to have offered a player-plus-cash deal for the forward.
Galatasaray unwilling to sell Osimhen
Galatasaray's position is that Osimhen is not available, regardless of who comes calling and what amount of money is offered for the Nigerian forward.
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all believed to be tracking the 26-year-old, making him one of the most coveted attackers on the continent heading into the transfer window, as noted by Goal.
Galatasaray paid Napoli €75 million to sign Osimhen permanently last summer, after he had spent the previous season in Istanbul on loan.
The club is now understood to be demanding roughly double that figure, around €150 million, as a signal that they are not willing to negotiate his departure at any price considered reasonable by potential buyers.
Osimhen is entering his second official season at the club following the permanent transfer, and Galatasaray appear determined to build around him rather than profit from his sale.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Footy-Africa that the player himself is settled and has no desire to push for a move away from Istanbul.
“Victor is at Galatasaray and is focused on achieving success with the club. There is no intention from Galatasaray to sell him this summer,” the source said.
The source's comments suggest that, unlike some high-profile transfer sagas where a player agitates for an exit, Osimhen is content at Galatasaray and not pushing for a reunion with any of the clubs linked with him.
Barcelona withdraws from Osimhen race
Legit.ng previously reported that Barcelona withdrew from Victor Osimhen's pursuit after deeming the transfer too expensive at this moment.
Galatasaray’s transfer fee demands and Osimhen’s current salary do not fall within the range of what Barcelona can afford, and they have pulled out.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.