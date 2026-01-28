The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has published a statement after facing CAF’s disciplinary committee

CAF is handling and investigation into the scenes during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18

FSF confirmed that a verdict is expected to be announced before the end of the week amid rumours of sanctions

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has published a statement confirming it appeared before CAF’s disciplinary committee over the incidents at the AFCON 2025 final on January 18.

CAF launched multiple investigations into the “unacceptable scenes” at the final involving the Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Senegal disrupted the match for 17 minutes after Pape Thiaw told his players to leave the pitch to protest against referee Jean-Jacques Ndala’s decision to award Morocco a penalty.

Sadio Mane recalled his teammates after speaking to Mamadou Niang, Claude Le Roy and El Hadji Diouf, all of whom advised him to complete the match.

Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and the match went into extra time, during which Pape Gueye scored the winning goal for the Teranga Lions.

FRMF confirmed it had submitted a petition to CAF and FIFA about Senegal’s withdrawal from the match, which impacted players' performance and the result.

CAF confirmed the receipt of the petition and footage and referred the case to its Ethics and Disciplinary Committee for investigation and sanctions.

FSF releases statement

FSF published a statement on its social media pages confirming it had appeared before CAF’s Disciplinary committee on Tuesday, January 27.

The federation confirmed that the procedure was initiated based on the match reports from the officials and the petition from Morocco’s federation.

FSF was represented at the hearing by its Secretary General, Mamadou Diouf, and received legal assistance from Attorney Seydou Diagne.

Head coach Pape Thiaw and players Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye also faced the panel and presented their defences against the charges brought against them.

“The disciplinary body has taken the case under advisement and will notify its decision within forty-eight (48) hours, a deadline set by the Chair of the Committee,” the statement concluded.

The statement brought clarity to the multiple rumours flying on social media that CAF had handed heavy sanctions to the Senegalese delegates.

There have been rumours of lengthy bans and hefty fines, particularly for head coach Thiaw, who instigated his players to leave the pitch.

Reports on social media claimed that Moroccan stars Achraf Hakimi and Ismail Saibari were also questioned for their involvement in the towel incident.

However, Senegal's statement did not mention goalkeeper Édouard Mendy as part of those who faced the disciplinary committee, despite online reports.

FIFA sends message to CAF

Legit.ng reported that FIFA sent a message to CAF ahead of the African body delivering a verdict on Senegal's case after the AFCON 2025 final.

The world football governing body took a neutral stance despite its President Gianni Infantino’s strong statement about the incident at the final.

