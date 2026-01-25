Senegal risk fines and suspensions after players briefly walked off during the AFCON final

Coach Pape Thiaw could face disciplinary action for instructing the protest

The Senegalese FA is preparing appeals up to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if needed

Senegal are still celebrating their second Africa Cup of Nations title, but the glow of victory has been clouded by the threat of disciplinary action from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The dramatic 1-0 extra-time win over Morocco was overshadowed by chaotic scenes late in regulation time, when head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to temporarily leave the pitch in protest against controversial refereeing decisions.

With Morocco filing a formal complaint to CAF and FIFA, Senegal now find themselves preparing a legal and administrative defence even as they enjoy continental glory.

Refereeing controversy that sparked the protest

The incident came during a frantic end to normal time.

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala first disallowed a Senegal goal scored by Ismaïla Sarr for what was widely viewed as a soft foul on Achraf Hakimi. Crucially, the decision was not reviewed by VAR.

Moments later, Ndala was advised to consult the monitor for a challenge involving Brahim Diaz and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

After review, he awarded a penalty to Morocco. The decision sparked fury on the Senegal bench, with coach Pape Thiaw instructing his players to leave the field in protest.

Although Senegal eventually returned to play, the interruption lasted several minutes and plunged the final into disorder.

According to CAF Online, Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Pape Gueye later scored the winning goal in extra time, sealing Senegal’s second AFCON crown. Still, the walk-off has become the central issue in Morocco’s complaint.

CAF sanctions and risks for Senegal

CAF has already condemned the conduct witnessed during the final and confirmed that its disciplinary committee is reviewing reports, footage, and match officials’ statements.

Under competition regulations, leaving the pitch without authorization can be interpreted as misconduct or even withdrawal, depending on circumstances.

That exposes Senegal to possible heavy fines and potential suspensions for individuals involved.

Coach Pape Thiaw, in particular, is under scrutiny for directing the protest. Observers believe CAF may impose a symbolic but firm punishment to deter similar actions in future tournaments.

There is precedent for strong disciplinary measures. Algeria were heavily fined earlier in the competition for crowd trouble and post-match incidents, and CAF has consistently stressed zero tolerance for behaviour that disrupts matches.

Senegal’s legal strategy and planned defence

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has already begun preparing its response, Sport News Africa reports.

Abdoulaye Fall, a senior federation official, confirmed that Senegal had raised concerns about the officiating even before kickoff and sent formal correspondence to FIFA during the match.

FSF officials argue that their protest stemmed from a “succession of critical refereeing errors” and that the team ultimately respected the rules by returning to the field.

They also insist the walk-off was temporary and not an attempt to abandon the match.

Senegal plan to submit factual arguments to CAF’s disciplinary committee and are confident in their case. If sanctions are imposed, they are prepared to appeal within CAF’s judicial bodies.

Should that fail, the FSF is ready to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, and potentially even Switzerland’s federal court.

Despite the firm stance, Senegal are also considering sending a letter of apology to CAF to acknowledge the emotional reaction of their coach while defending the reasons behind it.

