CAF’s head of referees has sent a message to African goalkeepers over the use of towels in their goal area

Goalkeeper’s towels sparked controversy at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with Moroccans stealing them

Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and Nigerian Stanley Nwabali were at the centre of the controversies

CAF’s head of referees, Olivier Safari Kabene, has sent a message to African goalkeepers over the use of towels after the controversies at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Goalkeepers’ use of towels sparked controversies at AFCON 2025 after Moroccan ball boys and players took them away in the semi-final and final matches.

Édouard Mendy's towels cause issues during AFCON 2025. Photo by Samah Zidan.

Source: Getty Images

Stanley Nwabali reacted explicitly to Moroccans stealing his towel during his semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Morocco.

CAF could sanction the Chippa United goalkeeper for his finger gesture towards the Moroccan crowd during the match.

The Moroccan ball boys repeated the gesture in the final, stealing multiple towels from Édouard Mendy, which led to a scene in the goal area.

Captain Achraf Hakimi and Ismail Saibari got involved, tossing towels into the stands. Saibari apologised for the incident after the match.

According to Wiw Sport, CAF charged both players, and they could face sanctions over their conduct in Mendy’s goal area during the final match.

CAF referee chief speaks about towels

CAF’s head of referees Kabene has warned goalkeepers that towels are not allowed in their goal area, describing them as tools for gamesmanship and a psychological distraction, as noted by Africa Top Sports.

Kabene made these claims after the towel saga at the recently concluded AFCON, which gained global attention, particularly during the final.

“It is very simple, and we have been clear with our match officials. According to the Laws of the Game, the field of play must remain clear of any foreign objects that are not part of the players' equipment,” he told Canal+ Sports Afrique.

“A towel is not considered player equipment. It is not a jersey, it is not a pair of shorts, and it is not a pair of gloves. We understand the practical need, but these items must be kept away from the goal area. They should be placed behind the advertising boards or with the team staff.

“When a goalkeeper places a towel inside the side netting or right next to the post, it can influence the game. It can distract opponents, obscure the referee's view of the goal line, or even interfere with the ball in certain situations.”

CAF chief referee Olivier Safari Kabene warns goalkeepers over the use of towels. Photo by Samah Zidan/Getty, X @cplussportafr.

Source: UGC

Kabene’s comments sparked outrage among the fans, many of whom claimed that the Congolese spoke out of ignorance as Mendy and Nwabali’s towels were kept away from where they interfered with the game.

Yehvann Diouf speaks about towels saga

Legit.ng previously reported that Senegal's second-choice goalkeeper, Yehvann Diouf, spoke about the incident with Moroccan ball boys.

Diouf protected Mendy’s towels during the AFCON final, allowing the former Chelsea star to clean up in the rain after the ball boys had stolen the previous ones.

Source: Legit.ng