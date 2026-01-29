CAF has suspended Pape Thiaw for five matches and fined him $100,000 after the AFCON final chaos

The Senegal coach was punished for urging his players to leave the pitch following a disputed penalty decision

CAF says the sanction is meant to protect match officials and the integrity of African football

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed Senegal head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw a five-match ban and a fine of $100,000 following his conduct during the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco.

In an official statement, CAF confirmed that Thiaw was found guilty of unsporting conduct under its Disciplinary Code.

CAF hammers Senegal coach Pape Thiaw with a five-match ban for his role in the chaos in the AFCON final. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

The governing body, via its website, said Thiaw’s actions breached the principles of fair play and integrity and brought the game into disrepute.

The ruling follows a dramatic incident in the AFCON 2025 final when Morocco were awarded a penalty that the Senegal bench strongly disagreed with.

In protest, Thiaw called his players to leave the pitch, triggering a chaotic scene that stunned CAF officials.

Senegal’s players stayed off the field for more than ten minutes before being persuaded to return after intervention from Sadio Mane and other popular football figures.

Although the match eventually resumed, the disruption overshadowed a tense final and drew sharp criticism across the football world, such that even FIFA released a statement.

How Thiaw got into trouble with CAF

The incident came after the referee pointed to the spot for Morocco in a moment that Senegal believed was unjust.

Thiaw’s response was immediate and dramatic. He gestured to his players to abandon the pitch, an act CAF later described as unacceptable under any circumstances.

Pape Thiaw got into trouble with CAF for urging the Senegal players to leave the pitch in protest of a penalty call. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

According to Africa Top Sports, CAF’s Disciplinary Board ruled that encouraging players to leave the field undermines the authority of match officials and damages the image of the competition, especially during a final watched by millions across Africa and beyond.

CAF stressed that the result of the match did not excuse the behaviour. In its view, discipline and respect for the rules must apply regardless of emotions or the importance of the occasion.

The African football governing body said the punishment is meant to serve as a warning that disputes with referees must be handled through formal channels, not through actions that disrupt play or risk bringing the game into chaos.

Despite the controversy, Senegal regrouped after returning to the pitch and went on to win the match 1-0 in extra time, securing their second-ever AFCON title.

The five-match ban handed to Thiaw is a major setback for Senegal, who are preparing for upcoming CAF competitions as defending champions, with qualifiers for the 2027 AFCON set to start.

Thiaw will be forced to watch from the sidelines as his team navigates crucial fixtures without him on the touchline.

