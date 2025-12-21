Nigeria U20 captain Daniel Daga has been charged with sexual assault in Norway and faces potential jail time

Molde FK has suspended Daga indefinitely from training and matches while cooperating fully with authorities

Daga maintains innocence as his lawyer insists the encounter was consensual and looks forward to court proceedings in March 2026

Captain of Nigeria’s U20 national team, Daniel Daga, has been formally charged with sexual assault without consent in Norway, a case that could see the 18-year-old midfielder face jail time if convicted.

The allegation relates to an incident reported in April 2025, and Daga is currently on an indefinite suspension from training and match activities at Norwegian side Molde FK.

Molde FK confirmed the charges in a statement on Friday, stressing the seriousness of the situation and the club’s commitment to a fair legal process, NaijaBallers confirmed.

Daga, who has made 12 appearances this season, scoring two goals as seen on Transfermarkt, is expected to return to Norway for court proceedings at Nordmøre and Romsdal District Court in March 2026, after his holiday in Nigeria.

Molde issues statement, suspends Daga indefinitely

Molde FK chairman, Odd Ivar Moen, emphasised the gravity of the matter, saying:

“This is a serious matter, and we take the charges very seriously. These types of cases are extremely demanding for everyone involved.”

The club has cooperated fully with Norwegian authorities and has also reached out to the complainant and her legal representatives to acknowledge the emotional burden caused by the case.

As part of the legal process, Daga has been suspended indefinitely from all club training sessions and match-related activities until the court proceedings are concluded.

Arrangements have been made for the Flying Eagles captain return to Norway to attend the hearing, ensuring that the case progresses under the country’s legal system.

Daga denies sexual assault claim

Daga’s lawyer, Astrid Bolstad, has strongly denied the allegations on his behalf after she confirmed that a sexual encounter occurred but insisted it was consensual.

“My client does not plead guilty and believes he has done nothing illegal. There is no suspicion of violence or threats. He looks forward to having the case heard in court so he can clear his name.”

Bolstad also highlighted the emotional toll the situation has taken on her client, adding that Daga was surprised by the formal charges and remains committed to cooperating fully with authorities. The lawyer’s comments underscore the distinction between the alleged assault and consensual interaction, which will be central to the court proceedings next year.

Daga’s career in jeopardy

The indictment has immediate consequences for Daga’s career.

As captain of the Flying Eagles and a rising star at Molde, the suspension from all club activities not only halts his development but also casts uncertainty over his international future with Nigeria.

The case has attracted significant attention both in Nigeria and internationally, highlighting the scrutiny young athletes face when off-field incidents occur.

Molde FK reiterated its intention to handle the matter respectfully, balancing the needs of the club, the player, and the complainant.

