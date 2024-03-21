Brazil’s justice system has decided that former Manchester City and Real Madrid attacker, Robinho, will serve his nine-year sexual sentence

Legit.ng reports that in 2017, a Milan court found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of sexually assaulting an Albanian woman after reportedly making her drunk in a nightclub in 2013

Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice examined the case on Wednesday, March 20, and decided to approve the prison sentence that was imposed on Robinho in 2017 and ratified in 2022

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Brazilian judges have ruled to uphold former Manchester City and Seleção forward, Robinho’s sexual offence conviction.

As reported by Mail Sport on Thursday, March 21, the court said that Robinho must serve his nine-year prison sentence in Brazil.

A Brazilian court has ruled that Robinho must serve a 9-year prison term for sexual assault. Photo credits: Martin Rose, Sergio Lima

The trial in Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice, the country’s top court for nonconstitutional matters, had a majority rule that Italy’s decision was valid in Brazil.

Robinho received a nine-year prison sentence in Italy for his involvement in a group sexual assault incident in 2013 during his time with AC Milan. As a result of Brazil’s policy against extraditing its citizens, Italy requested that he serve his sentence within Brazil.

The decision by Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice on Wednesday, March 20, was made with a 9-2 vote to uphold the Italian court’s ruling.

Robinho denies any wrongdoing

Meanwhile, the retired footballer who was renowned for his superb dribbling ability, denied any wrongdoing.

The 40-year-old insisted that his sexual relations with the woman were consensual.

Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail

Meanwhile, Robinho's teammate during the duo's time in the Brazilian national team, Dani Alves, was earlier sentenced to four and a half years in jail.

Alves received the sentence after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a lady in a nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022.

The former PSG star was handed the sentencing by a Spanish court.

