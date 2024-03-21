Dani Alves: Robinho Must Serve 9 year Prison Term as Courts Convict Teammates of Sexual Assault
- Brazil’s justice system has decided that former Manchester City and Real Madrid attacker, Robinho, will serve his nine-year sexual sentence
- Legit.ng reports that in 2017, a Milan court found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of sexually assaulting an Albanian woman after reportedly making her drunk in a nightclub in 2013
- Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice examined the case on Wednesday, March 20, and decided to approve the prison sentence that was imposed on Robinho in 2017 and ratified in 2022
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Brazilian judges have ruled to uphold former Manchester City and Seleção forward, Robinho’s sexual offence conviction.
As reported by Mail Sport on Thursday, March 21, the court said that Robinho must serve his nine-year prison sentence in Brazil.
The trial in Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice, the country’s top court for nonconstitutional matters, had a majority rule that Italy’s decision was valid in Brazil.
Robinho received a nine-year prison sentence in Italy for his involvement in a group sexual assault incident in 2013 during his time with AC Milan. As a result of Brazil’s policy against extraditing its citizens, Italy requested that he serve his sentence within Brazil.
The decision by Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice on Wednesday, March 20, was made with a 9-2 vote to uphold the Italian court’s ruling.
Robinho denies any wrongdoing
Meanwhile, the retired footballer who was renowned for his superb dribbling ability, denied any wrongdoing.
The 40-year-old insisted that his sexual relations with the woman were consensual.
Read more sports news:
- Dani Alves, 4 other sports personalities who triumphed over death rumours
- Super Eagles’ Bright Osayi Samuel risks one-year ban in Turkey, details emerge
- Iwobi excited, sings ahead of Super Eagles' friendly matches, video trends: "Your sins are forgiven"
Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail
Meanwhile, Robinho's teammate during the duo's time in the Brazilian national team, Dani Alves, was earlier sentenced to four and a half years in jail.
Alves received the sentence after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a lady in a nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022.
The former PSG star was handed the sentencing by a Spanish court.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng