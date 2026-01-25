Arsenal fell 3-2 to Manchester United at the Emirates, their first home defeat of the season

Matheus Cunha scored a 87th-minute winner, completing a thrilling comeback for the Red Devils

Arsenal’s lead over Manchester City on top of the table narrows to four points in the title race

Arsenal’s Premier League title charge hit a roadblock as the Gunners suffered a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 24.

A dramatic late winner from Matheus Cunha denied the North London side their first home points of the season and cut their lead at the top to just four points.

Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table has been cut to four points after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal started brightly, taking the lead in the 29th minute when Man United defender Lisandro Martinez inadvertently put the ball into his own net.

However, the home side’s composure slipped after a careless pass from Martin Zubimendi allowed Bryan Mbeumo to calmly slot United back on level terms.

Moments later, Patrick Dorgu fired a superb strike off the underside of the crossbar to put the visitors ahead early in the second half, shocking the Emirates crowd.

Arteta reacts after shock Arsenal loss

After the defeat, Arsenal manager Arteta lamented the errors that led to Man United’s comeback.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal were not at their best against Manchester United. Photo by Nicolo Campo

Source: Getty Images

“We gave them a goal which is unusual and painful and then they have two brilliant moments with incredible strikes from the edge,” Arteta was quoted by NBC Sports.

“We were not at our best. We started with total control, scored a goal but after that we gave the ball away so many times in dangerous areas. We started to lose control and dominance and became more careless.”

In an attempt to salvage the match, Arteta made four substitutions, bringing on Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino, and Ben White. Merino briefly appeared to rescue a point, bundling in a goal from a corner in the 84th minute.

But any hope of a draw evaporated just three minutes later.

Substitute Cunha received a pass from Kobbie Mainoo and curled a stunning strike into the bottom corner from around 25 yards out, sealing a dramatic 3-2 win for Manchester United.

Arsenal backs Arsenal players after defeat

Despite the setback, Arteta stressed the importance of supporting his squad despite the defeat.

“This is the moment to stay with the players. The consistency they’ve shown… when we lose a game, I have to protect the players,” he said.

The defeat leaves Arsenal four points clear of Manchester City at the top, keeping the title race tantalizingly close.

While the Gunners will rue their defensive lapses and late concessions, Arteta will be looking to refocus his side as the Premier League enters a crucial phase.

With big matches ahead, including the ongoing clash for the top spot with Man City, Arsenal will need to tighten up defensively and regain the control they displayed in the opening stages against Man United if they hope to maintain their challenge for the league crown.

