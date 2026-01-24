DR Congo has sent a message of support to its referees who officiated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final

CAF selected centre referee Jean-Jacques Ndala and two of his compatriots to officiate Senegal vs Morocco

Morocco is calling for sanctions against the officials as part of its petition in the aftermath of the chaotic final

The DR Congo Football Federation (FECOFA) has sent a message of support to its referees who officiated in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 18, 2026.

AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and host nation Morocco ended in chaos and controversy, which has tainted the Teranga Lions’ victory.

CAF appointed experienced DR Congo official Jean-Jacques Ndala as the centre referee, and his compatriots Guylain Bongele Ngila and Gradel Mwanya Mbilizi assisted him.

Fans accused of favouritism towards Morocco, having also officiated the opening match against Comoros, and were also told he failed to manage the chaos properly.

However, the FMRF confirmed in a statement that it will pursue legal actions against Senegal for walking off the pitch, a decision which influenced the outcome of the match.

The federation is also reportedly indicting Ndala for the actions that led to the protest, particularly his comments to VAR officials, as it seems justice for the manner in which they lost the final, and wants Senegal stripped of the title.

FECOFA sends message to Ndala

FECOFA published a statement on its X page, through its President, Belinda Luntadila Nzuzi, encouraging the referees and praising their performance.

“Following your tenacity, professionalism and exemplary integrity throughout the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, I wish, on my own behalf and on behalf of all the members of the FECOFA Normalisation Committee, to extend my sincere and warmest congratulations,” the statement reads.

“You officiated brilliantly in very high-level matches, marked by intense competition and considerable pressure. Your rigorous match management, composure, technical mastery, and strong sense of refereeing ethics were unanimously praised. You have honoured Congolese refereeing and defended our country's colours with dignity.

“I urge you to continue on this path of excellence and to continue to represent the Democratic Republic of Congo admirably in the various international competitions where you will be called upon to officiate. On behalf of all football fans, I wish you an even more brilliant career, crowned with success and recognition.”

Senegalese disagreed with the statement, describing the referee’s performance as a disgrace to African football.

@xoslu_man wrote:

“He was the lackey tasked with doing the dirty work. He's never been a reliable referee, and this final proved it beyond a doubt. He thought that by awarding that penalty, Senegal 🇸🇳 would "get it." They're not the Comoros. It's a disgrace for Africa and for the world.”

@oussoumanne wrote:

“You're truly a nation of losers. If they're what you're proud of.”

@mouhamind wrote:

“Aren't you ashamed? Congolese people and corruption: a long history.”

