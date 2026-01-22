Akor Adams’ quarter-final goal against Algeria ranked among CAF’s top five goals of AFCON 2025

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has received major recognition after his superb goal against Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was ranked among the tournament’s top five goals by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The honour further underlines Nigeria’s impressive AFCON campaign and Adams’ growing reputation on the African stage.

CAF announced its top five goals of AFCON 2025 via the official X handle, highlighting goals that combined skill and match-defining impact.

Adams’ goal came during Nigeria’s quarter-final clash against Algeria, a tense encounter that ended 2-0 in favour of the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old striker showcased technical brilliance as he calmly finished past the Algerian goalkeeper Luka Zidane to double Nigeria’s lead after Victor Osimhen’s opener.

According to The Guardian, the goal sealed Nigeria’s passage into the semi-finals and stood out as one of the most aesthetically pleasing moments of AFCON 2025.

Nigeria’s victory, however, was overshadowed by controversy at full-time, as Algerian players reacted angrily towards match officials.

CAF later imposed heavy sanctions on Algeria, fining the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) $100,000 for improper conduct by players, officials, and supporters.

Why Akor Adams’ goal stood out

CAF’s selection criteria for the top five goals went beyond beauty alone, focusing on goals that shaped matches and carried high stakes throughout the tournament in Morocco.

Adams’ goal vs Algeria ticked all the boxes. Coming in a knockout match against a heavyweight opponent, the goal reflected calm decision-making under pressure and elite finishing quality.

For Adams, the recognition marks another milestone in what has been a breakthrough AFCON tournament for the Sevilla forward.

His partnership with Osimhen in attack gave Nigeria balance and firepower, making the Super Eagles one of the most-feared teams in Morocco.

CAF’s acknowledgement also signals Adams’ rising status in African football, placing him alongside established stars and emerging players who lit up the tournament with moments of individual brilliance.

The other goals in CAF’s top five

Adams was joined by four other impressive goals that defined AFCON 2025.

Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi thrilled fans with an acrobatic bicycle kick against Comoros in the group stage.

Cameroon’s teenage sensation Christian Kofane announced himself with a thunderous long-range strike against Mozambique, per Tribal Football.

Algeria’s Adil Boulbina earned his place with a dramatic extra-time winner against DR Congo in the round of 16 with a bullet strike.

Rounding off the list was Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye, whose powerful left-footed shot in extra time sealed a controversial final victory over hosts Morocco and delivered Senegal’s second AFCON title in five years.

CAF honours Akor Adams after goal celebration

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that CAF has yet again paid homage to Akor Adams after his goal celebration against Algeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal.

Adams sparked reactions with his goal celebration after scoring Nigeria’s second goal against the Desert Foxes, paying homage to DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga.

