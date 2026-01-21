The Confederation of African Football has officially sanctioned Luca Zidane and Algeria after the disturbance against Nigeria

Zidane created chaos while his Algerian teammates attacked the referee after AFCON 2025 quarter-final loss to the Super Eagles

The Algerian FA had submitted an official petition to CAF and FIFA over Senegalese referee Issa Sy's officiating during the match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially sanctioned Luca Zidane and Algeria over the incident during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Nigeria.

Nigeria eliminated the Desert Foxes of Algeria from AFCON 2025 after a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from strikers Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

CAF sanctions Luca Zidane after violent conduct against Nigeria. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Algerian players attacked Senegalese referee Issa Sy after the match after he waved off a penalty appeal in the first half when Semi Ajayi handled the ball in the box.

Sy denied Algeria the penalty as the ball bounced off Ajayi's thigh before hitting his arm, which ruled it out as an intentional handball in the box.

Algeria's goalkeeper and son of the legendary Zinedine Zidane, Luca, created a scene after the match, shoving Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika.

CAF sanctions Luca Zidane and Algeria

According to BSN Sports, CAF has officially sanctioned Zidane with a two-match suspension for his unruly attitude after the AFCON 2025 quarter-final loss to Nigeria. Zidane will serve the suspension during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

CAF also handed a four-match ban to Rafik Belghali, who chased the referee down the tunnel, two of which will be served during the AFCON 2027 qualifier.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has also been fined $100,000 for the incident, as CAF steps up clamping down on disciplinary issues from the tournament.

The breakdown of the fine is as follows. $5,000 – Players’ behavior leading to multiple bookings $25,000 – Behavior of some players and officials after the match $5,000 – Use of flares by fans $5,000 – Throwing of objects by fans $10,000 – Failure to comply with security regulations $50,000 – Behavior of fans and some media personnel

According to Foot Africa, FAF immediately confirmed the receipt of the sanctions and confirmed that it will appeal through the right channels.

CAF fines Algeria for players' conduct after AFCON loss to Nigeria. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“The Algerian Football Federation informs the public of the decision rendered by the Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regarding the incidents that occurred during the Algeria-Nigeria match, played on January 10, 2026, for the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement reads.

“Following these decisions, the Algerian Football Federation immediately initiated the appeals process stipulated by the regulations in force to contest these sanctions.

“The FAF will follow developments in this case very closely and reaffirms its commitment to defending the interests of Algerian football, in strict compliance with regulatory and institutional channels.”

Djamel Benlamri reacts to Senegal's protest

Legit.ng reported that former Algerian international Djamel Benlamri reacted to Senegal's protest during the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco.

The AFCON 2019 winner claimed that his compatriots should have done the same during their quarter-final clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

