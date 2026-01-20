Alex Iwobi has credited Eric Chelle’s emotional leadership for Nigeria’s success at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Super Eagles bounced back from the World Cup disappointment to win a bronze medal at AFCON 2025

NFF HAS confirmed there are no immediate plans to discuss Chelle’s contract extension

Alex Iwobi has publicly praised Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle for his impact on the Super Eagles, as uncertainty continues to surround the coach’s future following Nigeria’s bronze-medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria arrived in Morocco under immense pressure after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a disappointment that left confidence at a low ebb.

Eric Chelle's future as Super Eagles coach remains unsettled despite winning bronze for Nigeria at AFCON 2025. Photo by Franck Fife

Expectations were modest, but what followed was a dramatic turnaround that restored belief in the Super Eagles.

Under Chelle, Nigeria delivered one of their best AFCON campaigns in recent years, blending tactical discipline with attacking freedom to finish on the podium.

Chelle’s sparks Super Eagles revival at AFCON

Chelle inherited a squad struggling for direction but quickly stamped his authority with a clear tactical identity.

Alex Iwobi hails Eric Chelle for bringing harmony and unity into the Super Eagles team. Photo by DeFodi Images

The Franco-Malian coach introduced a balanced midfield system that allowed the Super Eagles to dominate games while remaining defensively solid.

According to CAF Online, Nigeria stormed through the group stages and knockout rounds with five straight victories, showcasing an exciting mix of Europe-based stars and domestic talents.

The settled midfield structure gave attacking players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman the freedom to thrive, while maintaining compactness at the back.

Although Nigeria’s run ended in heartbreak with a semifinal penalty shootout loss to hosts Morocco, the response was emphatic as the team moved up to number 26 in the latest FIFA World rankings.

A composed shootout victory over Egypt in the third-place playoff secured a bronze medal, a strong finish considering the turmoil before the tournament.

Iwobi hails Chelle’s impact on Super Eagles

Reflecting on Nigeria’s AFCON journey in his personal diary on YouTube, Alex Iwobi singled out Chelle’s leadership as a key factor behind the Super Eagles’ resurgence.

“The coach (Eric Chelle) has done a lot for us, everybody worked hard for him; when he gave his last speech, he got emotional,” Iwobi revealed.

“He deserves a lot of praise, he got the team together, big chemistry.”

Iwobi is one of many players who flourished in his role during the tournament, benefiting from Chelle’s tactical clarity and trust.

Chelle faces uncertain future as Super Eagles coach

Despite the successful AFCON outing, Chelle’s future as the Super Eagles coach remains uncertain.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau confirmed that there are currently no plans to discuss a contract extension.

Speaking to journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Gusau explained that any talks would be premature.

“For now, there’ll be no contract extension discussion with Chelle. We signed a two-year contract with him in January 2025, and he’s still only halfway through his contract.”

Chelle was appointed earlier in the year and led Nigeria to a bronze-medal finish after defeating Egypt.

Chelle determined to continue as Nigeria’s coach

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Chelle appears to be determined to continue in his role as Super Eagles boss beyond AFCON 2025 in Morocco and is already looking forward to the next tournament.

Chelle reiterated that it would have been difficult for him to continue as Super Eagles boss if Nigeria had lost the third-place playoff match against Egypt.

