The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has yet again paid homage to Akor Adams after his goal celebration against Algeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Adams sparked reactions with his goal celebration after scoring Nigeria’s second goal against the Desert Foxes, paying homage to DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga.

CAF honours Akor Adams after his celebration against Algeria. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Mboladinga gained widespread attention at AFCON 2025 after standing throughout DR Congo’s matches to pay tribute to former Prime minister Patrice Lumumba.

Adams’ gesture earned him respect after Algerian midfielder Mohamed Amoura disrespected Mboladinga after Algeria knocked DR Congo out in the Round of 16.

Amoura replicated the hand-raise gesture, and fell to the ground, mocking the superfan, an action which drew the ire of fans across Africa.

CAF noted Adams’ gesture as a sign of respect and sent him a powerful message, which beyond his performances has earned him recognition.

CAF honours Adams again

CAF shared a series of pictures of defining moments at AFCON 2025 on its Instagram page ahead of the semi-final, and added Adams’ celebrations as one of the highlights.

“Our AFCON 2025 very own storybook so far,” the caption reads.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali also featured in the storybook. His celebration after the win over Tunisia defines the ‘belief’ moment.

Victor Osimhen hugging Raphael Onyedika during the win over Uganda defines ‘emotion’. Adams defines African ‘heritage’, while the Super Eagles' entrance scenes bring a ‘different’ vibe to the tournament.

CAF appraises Nigeria vs Morocco

As noted by the NFF, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash against the Atlas Lions of Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9 pm.

CAF noted that both teams have different mindsets and strategies at this tournament as they prepare for the highly anticipated last-four encounter.

Morocco is riding on history and home advantage as it seeks to win its first African crown in 50 years, and has two matches standing in their way.

Morocco relies on home advantage ahead of semi-final clash against Nigeria. Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Maghrib boys are making their first semi-final appearance in 22 years and rely on their home crowd to spur them to their second continental title.

Nigeria is chasing redemption and a return to the summit of African football. The Super Eagles lost the AFCON 2023 final and have not won the title since 2013.

The Eagles also target the AFCON trophy to appease Nigerians after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CAF sends message to NFF

Legit.ng reported that CAF sent a message to NFF notifying the federation of Super Eagles' suspension list ahead of their semi-final clash against Morocco.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi is suspended for the match after picking up yellow cards in the Round of 16 and quarter-final matches.

