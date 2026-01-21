Moroccan politician Mohamed Simou stirred controversy after Senegal defeated Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final

He called for referee Jean Jacques Ndala to be suspended and prosecuted over his handling of the match

Simou also alleged that Senegalese players performed “magic rituals” before Brahim Díaz took his penalty

Moroccan politician Mohamed Simou has sparked widespread online debate following Senegal’s victory over Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

According to DW, his remarks quickly drew attention across social media platforms, where fans and commentators reacted strongly to his claims.

Referee suspension call

Simou reportedly demanded that referee Jean Jacques Ndala be suspended and prosecuted. He criticised Ndala for restarting the match after Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty decision. His comments suggested that the referee’s actions undermined the fairness of the game.

In addition to his criticism of officiating, Simou made a sensational allegation that Senegalese players performed “magic rituals” in the dressing room before Brahim Díaz took his penalty. The claim added fuel to the controversy, with many questioning the credibility and seriousness of such accusations.

Despite the uproar, Senegal secured the African champion title after defeating Morocco in the final. The victory was celebrated across Senegal, while Simou insisted that the officiating raised serious concerns that should not be ignored. His remarks highlighted ongoing debates about refereeing standards and fairness in African football competitions.

Moroccan football team

The Morocco senior national football team, known as the Atlas Lions, represents Morocco in international men’s football under the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

The team has a rich history, making its first international appearance in 1957 and competing in seven FIFA World Cups, with its best result being a historic fourth place in 2022.

Morocco won the Africa Cup of Nations once, in 1976, and has appeared in the tournament 20 times.

The side also claimed Arab Cup titles in 2012 and 2025. Currently coached by Walid Regragui, the team features stars like Achraf Hakimi and captain Romain Saïss.

Senegal’s national team

The Senegal senior national football team, nicknamed the Lions of Teranga, represents Senegal in international men’s football under the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football.

Founded after independence in 1960, the team made its first World Cup appearance in 2002, reaching the quarter-finals in a historic run. Senegal have qualified for three FIFA World Cups and won their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 2022, adding another in 2025.

The side has appeared in the AFCON 18 times since 1965. Key figures include captain Kalidou Koulibaly, record scorer Sadio Mané, and Idrissa Gueye with the most caps.

