Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong is drawing the curtains on his time in Saudi Arabia

Troost-Ekong has reportedly agreed a two-and-half-year contract to join Qatari club Al Ahli Sports Club

The Harlem-born defender retired from international duty in December to focus on his club career

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong is set to leave Saudi Arabia and join a Qatari club after one and a half seasons at Al-Kholood.

Ekong joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood in August 2024 and helped the club avoid relegation in the first season, and is currently above the drop zone in his second season.

William Troost-Ekong agrees deal to join Qatari club Al Ahli SC. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian defender has a contract until June 2026 with the Ar-Rass-based club, having signed a two-year contract when he joined in 2024.

Ekong agrees a deal with Al Ahli SC

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ekong has agreed a deal with Qatari team Al Ahli Sports Club to join the club in the January transfer window.

The former Nigerian national team captain will sign a two-and-half-year contract until the summer of 2028 with the Doha-based club.

Al Ahli Doha SC sits ninth in a 12-team table in the Qatar Stars League, six points above bottom-placed Umm-Salal in the relegation zone.

The club has a few European stars, including former Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler, who joined the club in the summer of 2023.

Troost-Ekong’s career path

Al Ahli SC will be the 11th club of William Troost-Ekong’s professional career, which he has played in multiple countries, including England, Italy, Netherland, Belgium, Norway, Turkey and Greece.

Ekong spent his academy days at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in the English football system before making his professional debut at Groningen in 2013.

He had a short loan spell at Dordrecht before joining Gent permanently in 2015. He spent half of his time in the club on loan at Norwegian club Haugesund.

The Dutch youth star moved to Turkey with Bursaspor, where he spent only one season before moving to the Italian Serie A with Udinese.

After two seasons in Italy, Ekong returned to England with Watford. As noted by Transfermarkt, he spent the longest time in his career there, playing 68 matches.

The AFCON 2023 MVP had a short loan spell at Salernitana in 2023 before moving to the Greece Super League with Paok Thessaloniki, where he won the title. He joined Al-Kholood in Saudi Arabia shortly and is set to move again.

William Troost-Ekong retires from international duty before AFCON 2025. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Ekong's senior international career spanned 10 years with the Super Eagles of Nigeria after switching his international allegiance from the Netherlands in 2015.

According to CAF, he shockingly announced his retirement two weeks before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria went on to win the bronze medal.

Ekong clarifies the reason for his retirement

Legit.ng reported that William Troost-Ekong clarified the reason for his retirement after different reports in the media suggested otherwise.

Ekong refuted claims that he quit the national team because of a rift with the NFF after leading a player protest over unpaid wages before facing Gabon.

Source: Legit.ng