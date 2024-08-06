William Troost-Ekong has agreed on a deal to join Saudi Professional League newly promoted side, Al Khalood

The Super Eagles vice-captain recently clinched the Greek Super League with Paok Thessaloniki

The experienced defender was named Player of the Tournament at the 2023 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations

William Troost-Ekong is set to switch clubs for the third consecutive summer transfer window, with reports indicating that a move to the Saudi Professional League is imminent.

The 30-year-old defender, who only last summer joined Greek Super League champions PAOK Thessaloniki after a number of loan spells away from Udinese, appears set to join Saudi newcomers Al Khalood.

William Troost-Ekong holds the best player award while standing next to President Patrice Motsepe during the AFCON final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on February 11, 2024. Image: Daniel Beloumou.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, PAOK and Al Khalood have agreed on a fee to facilitate the signing, and the report further highlights that personal terms between the player and the Saudi outfit are well in place.

Troost-Ekong has seen his stock soar following his stellar performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and albeit for an unfortunate muscle cramp suffered during the showpiece, he might have completed a transfer away from PAOK in the winter transfer window.

The agreement of the deal to sign the Nigerian defender adds to the growing list of players who have already completed transfers to the Middle Eastern football league.

Recently, Real Madrid as reported by 90min confirmed the departure of club captain Nacho Fernandez, who left the La Liga outfit for another recently promoted Saudi League team, Al Qadsiyah.

Troost- Ekong at the AFCON

The former Watford defender had an AFCON tournament that many can only dream of, albeit it ended with a bitter defeat against Ivory Coast in the final.

The tournament's best player scored three goals at the showcase event and was largely instrumental as the Super Eagles, led by coach José Peseiro, kept clean sheets that spanned over 700 minutes.

