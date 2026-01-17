Stanley Nwabali has reacted after helping Nigeria win the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nwabali saved two penalties from Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush in the shootout

The goalkeeper went through the knockout stages without conceding after letting in four in the group stage

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has spoken after his penalty heroics helped Nigeria win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal.

Nwabali was Nigeria’s hero when they faced their second penalty shootout at the tournament, saving from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman converted their penalties to give Nigeria victory and a record month bronze medal.

According to CAF, the Chippa United goalkeeper was named the man of the match for his heroics in the third-place match, and finished the knockout stage without conceding.

Nwabali reacts after penalty heroics

Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper Nwabali took to his X page with a cryptic post after helping his team in a crucial match at AFCON 2025.

“A bad game does not make you a bad player,” he wrote.

It is unclear who or what the goalkeeper was referring to, but his performances at AFCON have nailed his spot as the first-choice despite calls for him to be dropped before the tournament.

Nwabali overcame a hand injury to barely make it to AFCON, and proved why Eric Chelle stuck with him despite some questionable outings before the tournament.

