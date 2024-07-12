Sadio Mane broke the internet when he married his teenage wife Aisha Tamba when she was just 18

The Al-Nassr star departed for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast while his wife returned to school

The Senegalese star’s wife has now graduated, and he is seen in a jubilant mood, celebrating with her

Sadio Mane will have a busy summer of celebrations after his teenage wife graduates from school. The footballer is seen celebrating her in footage posted online.

Mane broke the internet in January when news emerged of his wedding to Aisha Tamba, who was 18 at the time. Many have since questioned when the relationship began.

Sadio Mane married his teenage wife at a private event in Senegal in January. Photo from @magivision_evens_officiel.

Source: Instagram

According to Pulse Sports, other online reports claimed otherwise, but the lady's father, Amadou Tamba, confirmed her daughter was indeed a teenager when the footballer first met her.

Mane celebrates wife as she graduates

As seen in footage shared on Instagram by Football 212, Aisha, 19, was seen celebrating after receiving her Baccalauréat, an award given to students upon completing their high school education.

The video was filmed by her family member in the presence of her husband and Al-Nassr superstar, Mane, 32. The former Liverpool forward was all smiles to congratulate her.

Aisha is not on any social media platform as stipulated by her husband, who has also not shared her photos online to shield her from media attention.

The 2021 AFCON winner’s future remains unclear as he could leave the Saudi Professional League one season after joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The 32-year-old is attracting interest from Al-Nassr rivals Al-Ittihad. Reports in Austria also link him to a reunion with his former club, RB Salzburg.

If he moves, it would be his third club in three years since leaving Liverpool, where he spent six successful seasons under Jurgen Klopp between 2016 and 2022.

Aisha speaks about her marriage to Mane

Legit.ng previously reported that Aisha broke her silence after marrying Senegalese football star Mane at a private event in January before the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

The teenager claimed marrying a famous person won't change her after receiving a hero's welcome from her mates when she returned to school after the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng