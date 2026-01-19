Senegal's Lions of Teranga claimed the AFCON 2025 title in a dramatic extra-time 1–0 win over hosts Morocco

Controversial refereeing led to Senegal players staging a walkout during the tense final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Pape Gueye’s stunning late strike secured victory in a chaotic match watched by around 66,526 fans inside the stadium

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Casablanca, Morocco - Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has criticised a major scene that happened at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

Senegal emerged as the champions of the AFCON 2025 after a dramatic and controversy-filled 1–0 victory over hosts Morocco in the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday night, January 18.

Bayo Onanuga, Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, reacts on social media as Senegal defeats Morocco in a dramatic final.

Tinubu’s spokesman slams AFCON scene

The title-deciding match, played under intense tension, was briefly overshadowed by chaos late in regulation time when Senegalese players staged a walkout following a controversial refereeing decision.

Deep into stoppage time, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty after a VAR review of an incident involving Senegal defender Moussa Diouf and Morocco forward Brahim Díaz.

The decision sparked furious protests from Senegal’s players and officials, who surrounded the referee in disbelief.

How Senegal beat Morocco to claim AFCON title

Head coach Pape Thiaw was seen calling his players off the pitch, citing security concerns as tempers flared and confrontations broke out between both teams. For several minutes, most of the Senegal squad remained on the touchline while Morocco’s players stayed on the field.

Order was eventually restored following interventions from CAF officials and senior players, with Senegal star Sadio Mane playing a key role in convincing his teammates to return to the pitch.

Brahim Díaz was given the responsibility to take the all-important kick that could have potentially given the Atlas Lions their first AFCON title in 50 years, but the tournament’s top scorer surprisingly fluffed the opportunity.

The penalty miss meant the match went to extra time after a goalless draw at the end of 90 minutes.

The decisive moment finally arrived in the 94th minute. Pape Gueye produced a stunning strike from outside the box, just left of centre, driving the ball fiercely into the top-right corner of the net beyond goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Pape Gueye stuns Morocco fans in the 94th minute to seal victory in an epic AFCON final against the AFCON 2025 hosts.

As noted by CAF Online, the goal silenced the home crowd.

In his reaction, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s spokesperson, wrote:

"Senegal win chaotic AFCON final. Not a good night for African football in Morocco."

Analyst: 'Senegal fully deserved trophy'

Meanwhile, sports analyst Dayo Niyi said Senegal were strong and fully deserved the trophy. According to him, the Lions of Teranga applied pressure on Morocco that no other team in the tournament had managed.

According to him, Senegal didn’t just win matches—they won many hearts, and their triumph was well deserved.

Niyi told Legit.ng:

"Senegal deserved to win that final; they created the most and best chances and put Morocco under the kind of pressure no other team had managed in the tournament. It is interesting to hear from players and staff from other teams who felt some resistance was brewing around the favourable refereeing decisions that had been flagged throughout this AFCON."

He added:

"Generally, in this tournament, Pape Thiaw's side has been the better side, had the better chances, and defended brilliantly. They’ve proven to be the best team in Africa.

"Just as Sunday Oliseh said, they are Africa's most mature, most improved, and most consistent national team."

