CAF has launched a disciplinary investigation into Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for alleged controversial gestures towards Moroccan fans

Video appears to show Nwabali directing controversial gestures towards Moroccan fans during the Super Eagles clash against the host nation in the semifinals of AFCON 2025

The incident occurred amid intense provocations from the stands, including Moroccan stewards repeatedly removing towels Nwabali was using during the match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened a disciplinary review into the controversial gestures of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali towards sections of Moroccan fans during the semifinal clash between Nigeria and Morocco at AFCON 2025.

In images widely circulated on social media after Morocco defeated Nigeria 4-2 on penalties, Nwabali could be gesturing towards the Moroccan fans after facing several provocations.

Stanley Nwabali faces possible CAF sanctions after his controversial gestures towards Morocco fans. Photo: Abdel Majid Bziouat

Source: Getty Images

Stanley Nwabali faces possible CAF sanctions

According to Soccernet.ng, citing African football journalist Micky Jnr, CAF’s disciplinary officials are examining video footage that appears to show a moment in which Nwabali is alleged to have directed a middle finger towards Moroccan supporters in the stands.

If confirmed, the incident could be deemed a breach of CAF’s disciplinary regulations, and Nwabali could face sanction.

Moroccan steward seized towels from Nwabali

The incident has sparked reactions from some Nigerian observers who argue that Nwabali’s actions, if they occurred as alleged, should be viewed in the context of provocation from the stands.

During the semifinal clash played in an intense atmosphere, Nwabali kept a towel behind his goal post to keep his gloves dry, but a Moroccan steward moved it away from its spot, preventing the goalkeeper from using it.

After noticing what had happened, Nwabali ran to the touchline to get another towel from the Nigeria backroom staff. This time, it was a black towel, but a few moments later, one of the ball boys, who noticed the item, moved quickly to remove it from the area near the goal again.

While the incident may appear minor, dry gloves are essential for a goalkeeper's performance, and repeated disruptions, like in the case of Nwabali, could affect concentration during the match.

CAF is investigating Stanley Nwabal over his gestures towards Morocco fans in the AFCON 2025 semifinal. Photo: Abdel Majid Bziouat

Source: Getty Images

CAF will be expected to decide in the coming days after thoroughly assessing all the footage.

Nigeria's Super Eagles lost to the Atlas Lions of Morocco 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in Rabat, but events after the final whistle have continued to dominate discussions around the match.

Stanley Nwabali explains Salah's, Marmoush's penalty saves

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as the undisputed hero on Saturday, January 17, as Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties to secure the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

After his Man of the Match display, Nwabali disclosed that his penalty saves against Liverpool's Mo Salah and Man City's Omar Marmoush, were not down to studying penalty videos but rather his deep familiarity with the players from watching them regularly at club level.

Source: Legit.ng