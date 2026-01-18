Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has praised his Super Eagles teammates for backing him after he missed from the spot in the 4 - 2 penalty shoot-out win against Egypt

Dele-Bashiru missed Nigeria's first spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out, but had his teammates to thank as the Super Eagles won the bronze medal at AFCON 2025

The Lazio midfielder has now shared the reason behind his penalty miss after converting from the spot against Morocco in the semifinal

Super Eagles' No. 10 Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has shared some insights into why he missed his penalty during the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 third-place match between Nigeria and Egypt on Saturday, January 17.

The Lazio midfielder stepped up first to take Nigeria’s first spot-kick and missed in the penalty shootout after both nations played a goalless draw in 90 minutes.

Dele-Bashiru admits he was dead after full-time

Speaking to journalists at the media zone after the Super Eagles' 4-2 penalty shootout win against Egypt, Dele-Bashiru admitted he was dead (tired) running up and down in his new role as a right-back in the match, Daily Post reports.

The Lazio midfielder, who plays as a central midfielder, had to be deployed as a right-back following an injury to Bright Osayi-Samuel in the 65th minute.

Dele-Bashiru noted that there are several challenges in playing as a right-back for Nigeria, hailing the players who naturally play in that position.

He said, “Yeah, I’m quite versatile.

“I’m always ready wherever the coach wants me to play. Today it came as a surprise, but I think I tried to do my best.

“It gave me a lot of respect for people who play right-back because it’s very, very tough running up and down the pitch.

“In the end, I was dead, but yeah, I was just happy that we got the victory.

“Bronze is better than nothing, we came here to win, but that didn't happen.

"When I missed the penalty, my teammates came to console me. I scored in the semi-finals but missed in the third-place match. In the end, I’m happy we won.

I’m celebrating this victory with my Moroccan wife.”

Dele-Bashiru converts penalty against Morocco

Dele-Bashiru had converted his spot-kick in the semi-final against Morocco, but failed to qualify for the final after losing 4-2 on penalties to the host nation.

The 24-year-old, along with Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu, were the only Super Eagles players to convert from the spot in the semifinal penalty shoot-out defeat to Morocco.

Stanley Nwabali explains Salah, Marmoush penalty saves

