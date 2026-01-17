Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has set a record at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Chippa United goalkeeper inspired Nigeria to beat Egypt in the third-place match at the Mohammed V Stadium

The 29-year-old won his second consecutive Player of the Match award, after his performance against Morocco in the semifinal

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali set a unique record at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday, January 17

The former Katsina United star was the hero as Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saves Mohamed Salah's penalty during the AFCON 2025 third-place match between Nigeria and Egypt in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Chippa United goalkeeper made two saves during the shootout, denying Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Sevilla forward Akor Adams, Paris FC winger Moses Simon, Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi and Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman all converted their spot kicks against the Pharaohs, per CAF.

Nwabali sets unique record

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali kept a clean sheet in all four knockout-stage matches at the 2025 AFCON.

The 29-year-old was in goal as the Super Eagles thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16, with Victor Osimhen scoring twice, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams also found the net.

He played a key role in Nigeria’s quarterfinal victory over Algeria, where Osimhen and Adams scored in the second half, per Morocco World News.

Nwabali was also outstanding against host nation Morocco, as the match ended goalless after 120 minutes. He saved Hamza Igamane’s penalty in the shootout, although Nigeria eventually lost the tie. Despite the defeat, he was named Player of the Match.

In the third-place match, Nwabali made five saves during regulation time before stopping two penalties in the shootout, guiding Nigeria to their ninth AFCON bronze medal.

The Chippa United goalkeeper conceded three goals in the group stage, one against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania and two against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle rested Nwabali for the third group match against the Cranes of Uganda, with Francis Uzoho making his first appearance of the tournament.

Amas Obasogien carries Stanley Nwabali after victory in the 2025 AFCON third-place match between Egypt and Nigeria in Casablanca on January 17, 2026. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

@lebar4real said:

"He did well to be honest and also thanks to his formidable defenders, too. They did a great job."

@omorogiec wrote:

"It's time for him to leave the South African league, this guy belong to the Premier League.

"Boy have proved himself, and I'm sure they will sure coming after this tournament."

@iAmPODii added:

"Big Big Big respect to him. He saved Mo Salah's pen. He saved Mamoush's pen. He realllly upped his game in the last four matches. He has done very well for the team. Remarkable!"

@iamniome said:

"Stanley didn't take all those criticism personal. A real professional in my books. 💪🏿

"He worked on his self esteem and character and left behind a legacy.

"Nigerian legend 👏 🇳🇬"

Nwabali reacts after Nigeria's loss to Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has reacted after Nigeria lost to Morocco on penalties in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Chippa United goalkeeper shared a post on his X page, communicating his emotions after falling short in consecutive AFCONs for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng