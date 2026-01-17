Former Super Eagles star Ogenyi Onazi has opened up on some of the activities of Mikel Obi during his playing days

The former Lazio shared how the Chelsea legend inspired players in the country to stardom

Onazi and Mikel Obi played together when the Super Eagles won their third AFCON title in South Africa

Former Nigerian international Ogenyi Onazi has described John Mikel Obi as one of the most influential players in Super Eagles history.

Mikel Obi is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most decorated players, having finished runner-up at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 after three third-place finishes, and claimed a bronze medal at the Olympics.

Ogenyi Onazi and John Obi Mikel match between Iran and Nigeria at the Baixada Arena in Curitiba at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

At club level, the midfielder enjoyed a highly successful career, winning two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, as well as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, per Transfermarkt.

Mikel was too powerful - Onzai

Former Super Eagles star Ogenyi Onazi said John Mikel Obi prevented some players from making their debut for Nigeria after being called up.

Speaking on Bet9ja Home Turf Podcast, the 33-year-old explained that the Chelsea legend tendered a personal apology to his teammates after both stars got caught up in Turkey.

The former Trabzonspor star noted that one of the strikers invited to come did not approach the ball, instead relying on the midfielders to feed him before moving. He said:

"When he (John Mikel Obi) was playing, there were some players whose invitations Mikel stopped. He prevented Tony Nwakeme from making his debut. Mikel said it himself when we were eating in a restaurant in Istanbul and he apologized to him.

"The reason why it happened was that Tony doesn't run too much. SO Mikel said who was this person who doesn't pursue the ball. This is just one out of many."

Obi inspired a lot of players - Onazi

Former El Kanemi Warriors star Ogenyi Onazi said John Mikel Obi had a positive impact on those around him during his playing days.

The former Zalgiris midfielder added that the transfer saga involving Chelsea and Manchester United helped shape his mindset and prepare him for his football career. He said:

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi during the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by: AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN.

Source: Getty Images

"Mikel is our senior player and inspired us. Because of the Chelsea and Manchester United transfer saga, he made me take football seriously.

"During the holidays in Jos, Mikel brought jerseys, boot and shared money for us. I was part of the people who collected money from him. It is a privilege to play alongside him."

Onazi distanced himself from any involvement in factions against John Mikel Obi during his playing days ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"When we played, and I hustled, Mikel would tell me to pass the ball to him and that is why we are always quarrelling, but if it happens, I always go to plead with Mikel; I am always his boy.

"There were never two camps in the Super Eagles during my playing days. Mikel was too influential when he was still playing for Nigeria."

Obi blasts NFF over 2026 WC failure

Legit.ng earlier reported that John Mikel Obi expressed his displeasure over the inability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The former Stoke City captain explained that the NFF has deprived Nigerians of the opportunity to watch the country at the biggest football stage via their mismanagement and corruption.

Source: Legit.ng