Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi survived a dangerous car crash involving drunk drivers

The former Lazio midfielder has urged the Lagos government to take action against reckless driving

Onazi was part of Nigeria’s squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa

Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi narrowly escaped death in a harrowing car accident in Lagos on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The 31-year-old football star, who won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, took to social media to share a chilling video showing the severely damaged front of his SUV.

Ogenyi Onazi was part of Nigeria's victorious team at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Stephane De Sakutin

Revealing his ordeal via Instagram, Onazi said the crash was caused by another vehicle carrying two intoxicated occupants.

“The government has to do something about drunk people driving in Lagos. Almost lost my life last night with two drunk boys in the car,” the former Lazio star wrote.

The incident comes just days after Onazi celebrated his birthday, receiving warm wishes from fellow former Super Eagles stars such as Vincent Enyeama and Peter Odemwingie.

Onazi calls for safer roads

Onazi’s accident has renewed public debate over road safety in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

Drunk driving and poor road conditions are frequently cited by safety experts as leading causes of traffic accidents across the country.

Ogenyi Onazi also featured for Nigeria at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Gallo Images

The 31-year-old midfielder’s plea for government action underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and public awareness campaigns, as this latest accident comes just a year after he lost his sister-in-law in a road accident.

Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling commercial hub, has witnessed a surge in traffic incidents in recent months, including high-profile crashes that have left several people dead or injured.

Experts argue that fatalities could be reduced significantly if authorities implemented measures such as increased sobriety checks, stricter penalties for reckless drivers, and improved road infrastructure.

Onazi’s status as a former national team star lends extra weight to these calls, showing that even public figures are not immune to the dangers posed by careless motorists.

Rising concerns over road safety in Nigeria

The accident involving Onazi follows a string of high-profile crashes that have rocked Nigeria in recent weeks.

Notably, former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was injured in a December car crash that claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

Road safety advocates emphasise that beyond enforcement, education and awareness are vital. Campaigns aimed at discouraging drunk driving, promoting seatbelt use, and encouraging adherence to speed limits are crucial steps toward reducing traffic-related fatalities.

According to FRSC laws in Nigeria, driving under the influence can attract fines like ₦20,000 for exceeding the 80mg/100ml alcohol limit, or ₦50,000 for general "Driving Under Alcohol or Drug Influence.

Smoking, drinking, or eating while driving is an offence under the Lagos State Transport Law 2018, with penalties including vehicle impoundment, community service (up to 6 months), or imprisonment (up to 3 months).

Joshua visits families of deceased friends

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Anthony Joshua made his first public appearance on Instagram since the tragic accident that claimed the lives of two of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

In an image shared on his Instagram, Joshua marked an emotional return to Instagram as he shared a touching moment with the families of the deceased.

