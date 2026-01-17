Eric Chelle has revealed why Victor Osimhen was substituted against Morocco before the penalty shootout

Nigeria were knocked out in heartbreaking fashion after losing 4-2 via penalties to the Atlas Lions in the AFCON semifinal

Nigeria now target AFCON bronze against Egypt following the semifinal heartbreak

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shed light on his controversial decision to substitute Victor Osimhen moments before the penalty shootout in Nigeria’s dramatic semifinal defeat to Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria’s quest for a fourth AFCON title ended in heartbreak on Wednesday, January 14, in Rabat as the hosts edged the Super Eagles 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

Victor Osimhen is among the leading goalscorers at AFCON 2025 with four goals and two assists. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

While the penalty shootout loss itself was painful, the decision to take off Osimhen just before penalties pissed off many supporters.

Why Osimhen was substituted vs Morocco

Nigeria’s vice-captain and one of the tournament’s standout players Osimhen, was taken off in the 118th minute and replaced by Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle reveals true reason Victor Osimhen was substituted before penalties vs Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

The move immediately raised eyebrows among fans, with many questioning why Nigeria’s most reliable forward and captain on the night was not on the pitch for penalties.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s third-place playoff against Egypt, Chelle explained that the decision was purely medical and tactical.

According to the Super Eagles head coach, Osimhen was struggling with an ankle issue late in the game.

“Victor had a problem with his ankle. So I put Paul because he kicks penalties well.

“During all of the training sessions in this AFCON, the players kick some penalties. So we did some statistics about that and for the penalty session.”

The Malian-born manager also stressed that Nigeria had planned extensively for a possible shootout, tracking players’ penalty success rates during training sessions throughout the tournament.

Penalty plan backfires after Osimhen’s exit

Chelle’s explanation revealed that the Super Eagles had a pre-determined penalty strategy based on training data.

The coaching staff had analysed penalty performances during practice sessions and selected players accordingly.

That approach initially appeared justified as Onuachu calmly converted Nigeria’s opening penalty, giving the Super Eagles early hope in the shootout.

However, momentum shifted after another substitute, Samuel Chukwueze, failed to convert Nigeria’s second kick.

Morocco capitalised on the miss, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerging as the hero by making decisive saves that sent the Atlas Lions through to their first AFCON final in 22 years.

Despite the backlash, Chelle stood by his decision, maintaining that the substitution was made in the best interest of the Super Eagles.

Osimhen’s AFCON brilliance and what’s next for Nigeria

Osimhen’s absence from the shootout did little to diminish his outstanding tournament.

As seen on BBC Sports, the Galatasaray forward already has four goals and two assists in the competition so far, playing a central role in Nigeria’s run to the semifinals and placing himself firmly in contention for the Player of the Tournament award before elimination.

Nigeria will now shift focus to the third-place playoff against Egypt, hoping to end their AFCON campaign on a positive note by claiming the bronze medal.

The clash will mark another chapter in a long-standing rivalry, with the Super Eagles seeking to build on recent victories over the Pharaohs, per CAF Online.

While the semifinal exit still stings, Chelle believes the team has shown enough quality and resilience to bounce back, starting with a strong finish in Rabat on Saturday.

Osimhen knocks CAF for poor officiating

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has spoken publicly about the performance of Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea during Nigeria’s semi-final clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria lost 4-2 on penalties to the Atlas Lions after a goalless draw over 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14.

Source: Legit.ng