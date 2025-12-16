The Pharaohs of Egypt defeated Nigeria 2-1 in an international friendly ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Chigozie Awaziem’s goal proved insufficient as Mahmoud Saber and Mostafa Mohamed found the net for the North African side on Tuesday night

The three-time AFCON winners have now failed to win their third match under Eric Chelle in the absence of Victor Osimhen

Egypt defeated Nigeria 2-1 in an international friendly played at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday night, December 16.

The friendly match serves as a buildup to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to take place between December 21 and January 18, 2026 in Morocco.

Mahmoud Saber scores the first goal for Egypt as the Pharaohs beat the Super Eagles 201 during a friendly match. Photo by: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The Pharaohs broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through ZED FC winger Mahmoud Saber, assisted by Al Ahly striker Zizo.

In the 40th minute, Nigeria nearly equalised from a long through ball by Frank Onyeka but were denied by goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.

In the 45+3rd minute, Chigozie Awaziem scored the equaliser after Pharaohs goalkeeper El-Shenawy failed to deal with Zaidu Sanusi’s free kick from the edge of the penalty area, per BBC.

At the end of the first half, the Super Eagles coach made six changes, replacing Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali with Amas Obasogie, Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi with Bruno Onyemaechi, and goalscorer Awaziem with West Brom defender Semi Ajayi.

Panathinaikos striker Cyriel Dessers came on for Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke, Lazio star Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was replaced by Tochukwu Nnadi, while 2024 CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman took the place of Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

In the 53rd minute, Egypt increased the goal tally through Mostafa Mohamed, with Zizo providing his second assist of the night, per Sofa Score.

The Super Eagles have once again failed to win a match in the absence of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen as Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers could not convert their chances.

Fans react

Mark Acheneje said:

"With what I just watched finish the best we can get in this Afcon is a second round qualification. Anything better is a miracle. We don't have a team and we don't have a technical bench."

Ijoba KC wrote:

"That guy wey wear jersey no 10 always pass ball to his own ancestors while the one wey wear jersey no 8 and 2 re the mumu of the highest other 🤣🤣."

@sportingshina added:

"Nigeria vs Egypt was only a friendly, but appointing an Egyptian referee wasn’t good enough. Even in friendlies, neutrality matters for credibility and trust in decisions."

Comr Kuseme Idiong said:

"The Egyptian you see today, you'll meet them again at AFCON. Be rest assured!"

Abiola Babatunde Adekunle wrote:

"It was a good game. The Egypt second goal was a clearly offside. The Eagle has more possession."

