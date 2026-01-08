Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has sent a strong message to his teammates ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The three-time AFCON winners refused to train in protest over the non-payment of their bonuses in the group stage

The office of the Minister of Finance has provided an update on the administrative progress on their bonuses

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has sent a bold message to his teammates following their protest over their unpaid bonuses at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The players refused to leave Fes following their 4-0 triumph over Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the continental tournament.

Following an assurance from the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation, the entire crew travels to Marrakesh for their quarterfinal clash against Algeria on Saturday, January 10, per ESPN.

According to Al Jazeera sports journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, the players have not received their winning bonuses for their group stage matches.

Ndidi makes commitment to teammates

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has pledged to settle the unpaid bonuses of his teammates if the Federal Government of Nigeria fails to fulfil their side of the bargain.

In a viral post on X, Ndidi said he doesn't want the saga of the bonuses to affect their performance against Algeria.

The former Leicester City star said he has been convincing his teammates to train and keep fit for Saturday's clash. He said:

"I've been pushing the team to train and play the game vs Algeria. I've been doing this since the second game. I've now made a commitment to the staff & players that I'll personally pay the bonuses if the authority fail to before Saturday."

"I don't want this unpaid bonuses to affect our preparations. I told players & coaching staff that I'd personally make the payments if they don't get it."

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Finance, said the players will start receiving their bonuses beginning on Thursday, January 8, per Modern Ghana.

In a tweet on X, the FG claimed that they have implemented a fast-track conversion process to move the funds into foreign currency. The statement read:

"The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to ensure our players are rewarded without further delay.

"All group-stage bonuses were fully released and have now cleared the necessary regulatory stages. We have implemented a fast-track conversion process to move funds into foreign currency, honouring the players’ preferences.

"The final transfers to domiciliary accounts are currently in flight. Players can expect these funds to reflect starting today or tomorrow."

Fans react

@udo_ski said:

"Kudos to Ndidi.

"Mikel Obi did the same.

"Most of these players are billionaires

"So I really don't know why they are trying to hold the country at ransom because of how much.

"It's good to say that Ndidi is the only Patriotic player in that team."

@Judecstephen wrote:

"Captain Wilfred Ndidi stepping up to personally pay the outstanding bonuses is both heroic and instructive."

@deckdesmond added:

"Don't do that Ndidi. Some people will embezzle that money if you pay. It is better you guys refuse to play, so that whole world will see us finish patapata from their last see finish."

