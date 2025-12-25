Alex Iwobi registered two assists in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Tanzania in the AFCON 2025 opening game

The Super Eagles midfielder equalled a 12-year-old AFCON record set by former captain John Obi Mikel

Nigeria will face group leaders Tunisia next in a crucial Group C encounter

Alex Iwobi delivered a performance for the history books as Nigeria opened their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tanzania in Morocco.

The Fulham midfielder was at the heart of everything positive for the Super Eagles, providing two assists on the night and etching his name alongside a Nigerian legend in the AFCON record books.

With his creative masterclass, Iwobi equalled a 12-year-old record previously held by former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel, becoming only the second Nigerian player since 2010 to register two assists in a single AFCON match.

Iwobi shines in Nigeria's AFCON opener

Nigeria entered the Group C clash under pressure following recent struggles on the international stage, but Iwobi ensured the Super Eagles started brightly.

Operating between midfield and attack, the 28-year-old Fulham midfielder dictated the tempo and consistently found space to hurt Tanzania.

Iwobi’s first moment of brilliance arrived in the 36th minute when he delivered a perfectly weighted cross from the right flank. Defender Semi Ajayi rose highest to glance home a powerful header, giving Nigeria a deserved lead after sustained pressure, BBC reports.

Tanzania responded strongly after the break and briefly silenced Nigerian celebrations when Charles M’Mombwa pulled his side level in the 52nd minute.

But just two minutes later, Iwobi once again proved decisive, spotting Ademola Lookman in space and threading a clever pass into his path.

The Atalanta forward made no mistake, firing an unstoppable effort into the net to restore Nigeria’s advantage.

Iwobi joins Mikel Obi in the AFCON record books

According to Opta statistics, Iwobi’s two assists against Tanzania placed him in elite company.

The Fulham star is now the second Nigerian player in over a decade to record two assists in a single AFCON match, matching the feat achieved by John Obi Mikel in February 2013.

Mikel’s historic performance came against Mali during Nigeria’s victorious AFCON campaign, a tournament that ended with the Super Eagles lifting their third continental title.

By equalling that record, Iwobi, who earned praises from Yakubu Aitegbeni, not only underlined his importance to the current Super Eagles squad but also linked his name with one of Nigeria’s most successful football eras.

Once criticised for inconsistency in national colours, Jay-Jay Okocha’s nephew has grown into a dependable creative leader in the Super Eagles, capable of influencing games at the highest level.

Eyes on Tunisia as Iwobi leads Nigeria

With Nigeria sitting second in Group C, attention now turns to a crucial showdown against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27.

The Carthage Eagles top the group after their opening 3-1 win against Uganda, and the clash promises to be a stern test of Nigeria’s AFCON ambitions.

For Iwobi, the Tanzania performance sets a high standard. If he can maintain the same level of creativity and influence, Nigeria’s chances of progressing deep into the tournament will be significantly boosted.

