Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi has weighed in on the rift between Victor Osimhen and his teammates at the 2025 AFCON

The Galatasaray forward made an unpleasant gesture towards Ademola Lookman after scoring two goals against Mozambique in the Round of 16

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi has explained to the former Napoli star when he got it wrong after Nigeria qualified for the quarterfinals

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has issued a strong warning to Victor Osimhen at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Osimhen has scored three goals at the continental tournament, with one of the goals against Tunisia and a brace against Mozambique.

Victor Osimhen during the 2025 AFCON Round of 16 match between Mozambique and Nigeria at Fes stadium in Morocco on January 5, 2026. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old was involved in a heated-exchange with his teammates Ademola Lookman and Bruno Onyemaechi after failing to release the ball on time to him, denying him of scoring a hat-trick in the 63rd minute.

Osimhen signalled to the Super Eagles coach to substitute him, and five minutes later, the former Napoli star was replaced by Paul Onuachu.

Mikel Obi lists Osimhen's fault

Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi has explained where Victor Osimhen crossed the line in the match against Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, the former Stoke City captain said Osimhen failed to manage the situation properly.

The UEFA Champions League winner said the Galatasaray star must admit that he has wronged the country and his teammate. Mikel Obi said:

"The part I didn't like about the whole situation is the afters. He stopped playing, he stopped running and making efforts; that one I don't like.

"I will be the first person to tell him and knows. If he knows and he will look back and say; that part I crossed the line. The part also where he stood up after the game and walked straight into the dressing room; that part he should be the first to say I fu*cked up."

Nobody is bigger than Nigeria - Obi

Olympics silver medallist Mikel Obi has warned Victor Osimhen against disrespecting the country and badge.

The former Nigerian international admitted that Osimhen is a humble player who wants the best for the country.

Mikel Obi cautioned against condemning Victor Osimhen's playing style, as it brings out the best of him. He said:

"It is always about the team and always about country. Nobody, make no mistake about that. Football club, national team, nobody is bigger than a football club or national team; we all come and go.

"He is a humble kid, very nice kid but he plays the way he plays and I don't want to see that taken away from him, the way he plays; the way he fights on the pitch, the aggressivity.

"He fights like a lion, I like to see that, I want him to keep that and don't take that away from him. You take that away from Victor, you don't get the best out of him but you have to control him, manage him and he (Victor) knows.

Victor Osimhen and Eric Chelle during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fes, Morocco. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

"Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, myself we all came and left; the national team and badge is still there; we have to respect them. I know Victor respects them; he's a humble kid and has given so much to the national team.

"Let's not forget about everything he has done and jump straight into the negatives; he's done so much for us and still doing. He is our main man so he knows that."

Nigeria, seeking to win its fourth title, will take on Algeria, who are also aiming for a third title, on Saturday, January 10, per ESPN.

Disu wants Osimhen benched

Legit.ng earlier reported that current affairs analyst Jimi Disu said Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen deserved to be benched in their next match.

Disu explained that discipline must be entrenched in the Nigerian football team.

Source: Legit.ng