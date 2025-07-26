Nigeria are champion of the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco

The Super Falcons came from two goals down to beat the Atlas Lionesses 3-2 in the epic final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night

Substitute Jennifer Echegini scored the winning goal for Nigeria in the 88th minute after locating Esther Okoronkwo's cross

Nigeria beat host Morocco 3-2 to win the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), their tenth title at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26.

The Super Falcons were down by two goals in the first half before turning the game around in the second half and securing the title.

Morocco took the lead in the 12th minute through captain Ghizzlane Chebbak after Halimatu Ayinde lost the ball at the edge of the box.

The Atlas Lionesses doubled the lead in the 23rd minute after Osinachi Ohale mistimed a cross from the right wing, which located Sanna Mssoudy, beating goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Nigeria had chances through corners and free kicks, but failed to locate the back of the net in the first half.

Coach Justine Madugu made a double substitution in the second half, introducing Rinsola Babajide and Jennifer Echegini.

Esther Okoronkwo reduced the deficit through the spot kick in the 64th minute after Nouhaila Benzina handled the ball in the penalty box.

In the 71st minute, Folashade Ijamilusi scored the equaliser with the scorer of the first goal, Okoronkwo, turning the provider.

Substitute Echegini scored the winning goal for Nigeria in the 88th minute after converting Esther Okoronkwo's cross.

Fans react

Nigerians have reacted to the Super Falcons' win against Morocco in the 13th WAFCON final. Reactions below:

Oluwafemi Okunade said:

"I love Nigeria...I love Super Falcons. We are the champions."

Udoskie wrote:

"A big congratulations for our Super Falcons. That’s what our Super Eagles have failed to do.

"Dem shine laser for her eye for the first half, but she comes back second half, fold sleeve, turn the final upside down:

⚽ 1 Goal

🎯 2 Assists

"Esther deserves the status."

Joseph Oluseyi added:

"When it comes to soccer, na we be the Master! Nigeria loko iya won!"

Oluwatobi Oluaye Shininglight said:

"So luvly the win is a good one for us.

"Congratulations Falcons."

Idowu Oogbo wrote:

"Henceforth, other Women footballers in Africa should address our Super Falcons as (Madam) because we nor be their mate. Simple!!!

"Up Super Falcons Of Nigeria."

Ada Samuel added:

"Imagine someone beating you in front of your generation and ancestors.

"Na waiting we do so 🥰."

Nwa Nwa said:

"Pain in Accra, heartbreak in Morocco, headache in Zambia and tears in South Africa.

"Sponsored by The Giant Of Africa 🇳🇬."

We wish Super Falcons well - Ayinde

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of Super Falcons midfielder Halimatu Ayinde, Catherine, has thrown her support behind her daughter and the entire team ahead of the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final.

Catherine said the people of Kaduna State are excited with the performance of the midfielder throughout the tournament.

