Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu has promised the Super Eagles over $1.5 million if they go on to win AFCON 2025

Nigeria cruised past Algeria with a 2-0 victory to qualify for the semifinals of the continental tournament on Saturday, January 10

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scored the goals that breached Desert Foxes goalkeeper Luca Zidane for the first time at the tournament

Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has pledged over $1.5 million should the Super Eagles win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal to qualify for the semifinals of the 35th edition of the continental tournament at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams ended the Desert Foxes’ unbeaten run and sent them crashing out of the tournament, per NY Times.

Super Eagles are through to the semifinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Rabiu motivates Super Eagles before final

Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu has congratulated the Super Eagles for overpowering the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the quarterfinal.

The Nigerian businessman said the win has lifted the spirit of the country and placed the West African giants on the map of the world.

The 60-year-old promised the three-time AFCON winners $500,000 if they win the semifinal and an addition $50,000 for each goal scored. He said:

"Congratulations to our Super Eagles players on a brilliant victory against Algeria.

"You have lifted the spirit of the nation, and we proudly cheer you on as you prepare for the semi-finals.

"To encourage you, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored.

Rabiu further pledged the sum of $1 million if the Super Eagles win the AFCON title and an additional $100,000 per goal. He said:

"Should you go on to win the final, I further pledge $1,000,000, plus USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the final.

"Wishing you continued success as you carry Nigeria forward.

"Keep making Nigeria proud. Proudly Nigerian."

Fans react

Mudassir Nasir Munaba said:

"The Billionaire is talking....in the best language our players understand...

"One love... Nigerian spirit."

Super Eagles will get over $1.5 million from Nigeria billionare Abdilsamad Rabiu if they win the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Dominic Stephen Tidgo Gattuso wrote:

"Omo is a good day to be Nigerian oo. We played like Europeans today.

"Even Zidane can confess."

Osaze Imafidon added:

"Money na Water 💦 Omo na this Kan Motivation I dey Love oh 😃."

Tajudeen Funsho said:

"Thank you for the kind gesture. Kindly directly share the money between the coaching staff and the players directly without going the nff."

Christopher Abah wrote:

"Thank you sir for pledging money for individual goal. That was thoughtful of you. "They would have started playing to score individually. God continue to bless you sir."

Nigeria will take on the host nation, Morocco, in the semifinal of the AFCON 2025, per CAF.

