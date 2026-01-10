Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has undergone knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season

Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen doctors jointly agreed on the operation

The injury had ruled the Nigerian striker out of AFCON 2025 and will keep him sidelined for months

Nigeria have been dealt another setback as Victor Boniface has been ruled out for the rest of the season after Werder Bremen confirmed the striker had undergone knee surgery.

The decision ends any hope of a late comeback and closes the door on his involvement for both club and country in the coming months.

Victor Boniface faces several months on the sidelines after the Werder Bremen striker had surgery on his knee on Saturday, January 10. Photo by Christian Kasper-Bartke

Werder Bremen announced the news on Saturday, January 10, following detailed medical checks carried out in collaboration with doctors from Bayer Leverkusen.

After consultations with a knee specialist in Austria, surgery was agreed as the only option.

Boniface’s surgery confirmed after specialist review

In a statement published on their official website, Werder Bremen confirmed that Boniface had undergone surgery on Saturday, January 10, in Innsbruck, Daily Sport reports.

Victor Boniface will reportedly miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery. Photo by NurPhoto

The operation was performed by Prof. Dr. Christian Fink, a specialist who examined the striker on Friday.

“Forward Victor Boniface will be unavailable to Werder Bremen for the next few months,” the club said, adding that the recommendation for surgery was shared by medical teams at both Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

Head of Professional Football at Werder Bremen, Peter Niemeyer, explained that the decision brings clarity for all sides involved.

According to Werder Bremen, Boniface is not expected to feature again this season due to the length of his rehabilitation process.

While the injury is a major blow, the Bundesliga club confirmed that Boniface’s loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen will remain in place until the end of the season.

A tough spell at Werder Bremen

Boniface joined Werder Bremen on loan in the summer but never quite found his rhythm.

Injuries disrupted his time at the club, limiting him to 11 appearances in all competitions. He failed to score and managed just two assists before the knee issue sidelined him.

Boniface missed Bremen’s final two fixtures of 2025 and was unable to train fully in the weeks leading up to the winter break.

The same injury also ruled him out of Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, despite initially being named in the provisional list by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

What this means for Nigeria and Boniface

For Nigeria, Boniface’s injury is another reminder of how thin the margin is at the top level.

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in the past, most notably with 22 goals in 42 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, including 14 during their 2023/24 title-winning season, per Bundesliga.

However, injuries have been a recurring theme in his career. Before his move to Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023, Boniface suffered two cruciate ligament tears during his time at Bodø/Glimt.

For now, the season is over for Boniface. The next chapter will depend on how well his rehabilitation goes and whether he can finally put his injury troubles behind him.

Source: Legit.ng