Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has opened up on his playing time with the senior national team

Boniface fell out of the pecking order following his performance during the international friendly against Russia

The Werder Bremen forward made 13 appearances for Nigeria, scoring a goal against Sao Tome and Principe under former manager Jose Peseiro

Victor Boniface has come under criticism from sections of football fans in Nigeria as well as from his current club manager.

The 24-year-old striker joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan on deadline day after a proposed move to Italian giants AC Milan fell through due to fitness concerns.

During pre-season, former Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag reportedly frustrated the Super Eagles forward, limiting his playing time and preferring two other strikers ahead of him.

Since joining the German side, Boniface has yet to find the back of the net in seven appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, the striker has also struggled to make an impact, failing to score since his debut against Sao Tome and Príncipe during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers under former coach Jose Peseiro in 2023, ESPN.

Under Eric Chelle, Boniface has featured in four matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho, Zimbabwe (twice), and Benin Republic, but is still searching for his first goal for the Super Eagles.

He failed to make an impression in the absence of Victor Osimhen during the international friendly against Russia, where debutant Tolu Arokodare scored the equaliser, sparking heavy backlash from Super Eagles fans.

Boniface says he's unlucky

Former Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface has admitted he is unlucky while playing for the Super Eagles.

In a viral video on X, the 24-year-old explained that the only thing on the mind of an average Nigerian fan is goal scoring and not what a player contributes to the team.

Boniface said people no longer watch football matches but monitor the scoreline on apps.

The former Union SG forward said the fans would name you after Brazilian legend Ronaldinho when you score a goal. He said:

"Concerning the national team here, I would just say I am just unlucky in terms of goal scoring but I know a couple of games I did well; the scoring goals part is the most important thing about football.

"People don't even watch the game; they go on live scores. When you score, you are Rohaldinho because people don't watch the game; I'm truly sorry for people that think that way, but like I said I am unlucky with the Super Eagles."

Boniface noted that one of his biggest dreams while growing up was to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The one-time Bundesliga champion said he worked his way to the national team without any favouritism. Boniface said:

"My biggest dream as a football player before was to have this very moment of me representing my country, which I achieved by myself, pushing myself to that point.

"My dream didn't work for bad or good in the national team and God knows why, and I am really happy I played for my country."

Werder Bremen coach criticised Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Werder Bremen coach Horst Steffen criticised Victor Boniface after his performance during the 1-1 draw away at Mainz 05.

Steffen called out the Super Eagles forward and admitted that he could have done better on multiple occasions, particularly with his hold-up play.

