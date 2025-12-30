FIFA has officially approved former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo’s switch from England to Nigeria

FIFA’s approval of Arthur Okonkwo’s nationality switch has handed Nigeria a timely boost, with the highly-rated goalkeeper now eligible to represent the Super Eagles at senior level.

The 23-year-old, who previously featured for England at youth level, is now free to commit his international future to Nigeria, adding depth and fresh competition to the national team’s goalkeeping department.

FIFA has cleared former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to switch nationality from England to represent Nigeria. Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Arthur Okonkwo, born in England to Nigerian parents, had long been on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

According to the BBC, Under FIFA regulations, players who represent a country at youth level can still change allegiance, provided they meet specific criteria, and Okonkwo did just that.

With the paperwork now officially approved by FIFA, the former Arsenal goalkeeper is eligible to wear the famous green and white jersey in competitive fixtures.

The decision has been widely welcomed by Nigerian fans, many of whom see the move as a smart long-term investment for the Super Eagles.

At just 23, Okonkwo still has his best years ahead of him, and his switch signals Nigeria’s continued success in attracting foreign-born players with strong ties to the country.

Who is Arthur Okonkwo?

Okonkwo, who has kept six clean sheets for Wrexham this season, as seen on Transfermarkt, is regarded as a modern goalkeeper, athletic and comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Arthur Okonkwo has kept six clean sheets in 19 appearances for Wrexham this season. Photo by Rich Linley

Source: Getty Images

Standing tall with an imposing frame, he is known for his confident shot-stopping and ability to dominate his penalty area.

Currently plying his trade in the Championship for Wrexham, the goalkeeper has steadily built a reputation through consistent performances, earning praise for his composure under pressure and leadership from the back.

His development in recent seasons caught the attention of Nigerian football officials, who viewed him as a potential long-term solution to the Super Eagles' goalkeeping crisis.

Okonkwo’s experience in structured European football environments, having started his career at Arsenal, is also expected to be a major asset, especially as Nigeria prepares for high-stakes AFCON qualifiers and World Cup qualification matches.

What this means for the Super Eagles

Okonkwo’s availability for Nigeria significantly raises competition within the Super Eagles squad.

For the past two years, Stanley Nwabali has been Nigeria’s undisputed number one, thanks to his heroic displays at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he helped the Super Eagles reach the final.

However, the goalkeeping department is far from settled. Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, and Amas Obasogie are all pushing for opportunities, and Okonkwo’s arrival adds another serious contender to the mix.

While the NFF is yet to confirm when Okonkwo could receive his first senior call-up, many believe his inclusion will push all the goalkeepers to raise their game.

Okonkwo eager to represent Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal Hale Academy graduate Arthur Okonkwo had hoped he would represent Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ignored the shot-stopper and went on to name Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie in his final 28-man list to the tournament.

