Arthur Okonkwo missed out on Eric Chelle's 28-man squad for the upcoming 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco

Representatives of the Arsenal product had made a desperate push to see him among the goalkeepers heading to the competition

Okonkwo had hoped he would make the final cut following his impressive performances for Wrexham so far this season

There are reports that Arsenal Hale Academy graduate Arthur Okonkwo had hoped he would represent the Nigerian national team at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ignored the shot-stopper and went on to name Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie in his final 28-man list to the tournament.

It was gathered that Okonkwo's representatives had been in touch with officials of the Nigeria Football Federation before the final team list was made public.

Sources close to the situation blamed the Wrexham goalkeeper's agent even as his former Blackburn Rovers and Arsenal teammate Ryan Alebiosu received his maiden Super Eagles call-up, per ESPN.

Okonkwo, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, is eligible to play for any of either two countries. His father hails from Anambra State.

For some time now, Nigerian football fans have urged the star to switch allegiance from England to represent his African roots.

Further reports say that former NFF president Amaju Pinnick had tipped Okonkwo as a long-term solution to Nigeria’s goalkeeping problems.

The football administrator went on to recommend the exciting goalkeeper to Gernot Rohr during the tactician's time with the national team.

Although the Franco-German manager placed Okonkwo on his radar, Rohr felt he was too young to be integrated into the senior national team at the time.

The 24-year-old is now having an incredible season at Wrexham and went on to keep four consecutive clean sheets in November as he earned a nomination for the Championship Player of the Month award.

He was nominated alongside Finn Azaz (Southampton), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Aune Heggebø (West Brom), Ellis Simms (Coventry), and Sorba Thomas (Stoke).

Okonkwo, who has represented England at the U15, U16 and U17 levels, once disclosed that he knew nothing about Wrexham before he moved to the club.

He said via Wrexham Insider:

"When my agents did tell me about the opportunity, I did have to search ‘where is Wrexham’, that’s me being honest! I knew they were in the EFL.

"I knew a bit about the club, but I didn’t know how well they were doing. Wrexham fans will certainly forgive Okonkwo for not knowing much about the city or the club before arriving.

"Like so many others around the world, he’s now well aware of the club and the great things they’ve achieved over the last few years."

