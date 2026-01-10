Brentford has signed highly-rated striker Kaye Furo from Club Brugge for a reported £8 million

Kaye is the son of former Super Eagles defender Furo Iyemeni, who starred for Nigeria at AFCON 2000

The Premier League club has one of the best strikers in England this season, in Brazilian star Igor Thiago

Brentford has completed an agreement with Club Brugge to sign Kaye Furo, marking a huge move for the son of former Super Eagles defender Iyemeni Furo.

Iyemeni starred for the Super Eagles in the late 90s and early 2000s, and featured at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations, co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.

Premier League club Brentford signs Kaye Furo from Club Brugge. Photo by Kurt Desplenter/ Belga Mag.

He has been living in Belgium since his retirement, where he has raised his family, including his son Kaye, who has followed in the steps of his father.

Brentford signs Kaye Furo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brentford and Club Brugge have reached an agreement for the transfer of Kaye Furo for a reported fee of €10 million.

The move is subject to medical, and it marks a big move for the highly-rated 18-year-old striker, taking the next step in his rising career.

As noted by Tribuna, he has featured for Club Brugge in 18 games, playing 978 minutes for the Belgian outfit, scoring one goal in his debut season.

Fans see Kaye as a potential replacement for Brazilian striker Igor Thiago, who has 16 goals this season, and top clubs are expected to attempt to sign him.

Brentford has a history of producing potent forwards, having recently had Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, both of whom progressed from Championship strikers to the Premier League.

Iyemeni speaks about Kaye’s career

Kaye was born in Belgium and is also eligible to represent Nigeria through his father. He has played for Belgium at youth levels, but has yet to feature at the senior stage.

Kaye Furo in action for Club Brugge against Arsenal. Photo by Peter de Voecht/Photonews.

His father Iyemeni, spoke about the possibility of his son playing for Nigeria, subtly hinting he would not allow him to as he doesn't want him to suffer what he did.

“When the time comes for him, he has to make the decision,” he told OmaSports. “But as they say, ‘it won't be good for the oven’s child to enter the frying pot’.

“Let me simplify it, my child shouldn't suffer what I suffered. The way I was mistreated, the same should not be done to my son.”

“If you get injured while playing for the country, and you were abandoned and you found a way in Europe, and your son was also called up, will he play?”

The Nigeria Football Federation is monitoring the youngster and has been circling early to secure his international future for the Super Eagles.

Kaye Furo dares Arsenal

Legit.ng reported that Kaye Furo dared Arsenal ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage match with Club Brugge on December 10, 2026, in Belgium.

The young striker believed that the Belgian club could match the Premier League champion, though it turned out otherwise, and the Gunners won 4-0.

