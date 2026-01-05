Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League champion after match day 20

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League winner after the end of match day 20, which reshaped the table.

Arsenal moved six points clear at the top of the table after beating AFC Bournemouth 3-2 away and received help from their London rivals, Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal moves six points clear at the top of the table. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Enzo Fernandez’s 94th-minute strike denied Pep Guardiola's side all three points and widened the gap between them and Mikel Arteta’s men on the table.

U21 coach Calum McFarlane, in his first senior game, led Chelsea after Enzo Maresca’s exit and earned a point against Guardiola with over 1,000 senior games.

Liverpool fell to a 2-2 draw against Fulham in London, while Aston Villa returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

On the downside of the table, Wolverhampton Wanderers won for the first time this season, beating fellow relegation strugglers West Ham.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has updated its rankings of Premier League clubs based on their chances of winning the title in May 2026.

The Gunners are now firm favourites to win the title with an 85.94% chance after the results of the weekend, particularly at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City (10.15%), despite the devastating draw, and Aston Villa (3.79%) are the other teams with realistic chances of upsetting the Gunners, while for Chelsea and Liverpool, it will take a miracle.

The Premier League’s analysis added that Arsenal have the best lead at the top of the table after 20 games with a six-point gap. However, they are yet to win the title after leading at Christmas.

Pep Guardiola reacts to Chelsea draw

City boss Guardiola admits that it is always difficult to play against Chelsea as they are world champions, but he blamed the defeat on his team not being clinical in the final third.

“Chelsea is a world champion team. It is not academy players there. Top class players. So to have control for 90 minutes against a team is so, so difficult,” he told BBC Sport.

“We missed chances in the second half, four or five actions of two versus one or three versus two. Our talented players tried to finish the game, but we could not do that.”

Pep Guardiola reacts after Chelsea held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw. Photo by Carl Recine.

The Spaniard didn't sound pessimistic about his team's chances of recovering after going behind Arsenal by six points in the title race.

“We recover people, and we see on Wednesday,” he added.

Next for the Citizens is another home match against Brighton and Hove Albion, for a chance to close the gap, while Arsenal hosts Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea identifies Maresca's replacement

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea identified Enzo Maresca's replacement after both parties parted ways by mutual consent on January 1.

The Londoners have hand-picked BlueCo club RC Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior as their next manager, and he is expected to be announced this week.

