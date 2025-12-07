Son of Nigeria’s AFCON 2000 Star Dares Arsenal After First Goal for Club Brugge

Kaye Furo has stated that his Club Brugge side can face any team ahead of their Champions League clash with Arsenal

The 18-year-old, who moved to the club last summer, has expressed confidence as he registers his first goal in four matches

Kaye, who is the son of former Nigerian international Furo Iyenemi, says the team will give their all in every game

Following his first goal for Club Brugge, Kaye Furo, the son of former Nigerian international Furo Iyenemi, has said he will be battle-ready against Arsenal.

Brugge will take on the Gunners in a crucial UEFA Champions League fixture slated for Wednesday, December 10, at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The 18-year-old Furo was on the scoresheet in their 2-3 loss to STVV in a Belgian Pro League clash on Saturday, December 6.

Kaye Furo says Club Brugge will give their all when they take on Arsenal in the Champions League. Photo: BRUNO FAHY.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian international Raphael Onyedika opened the scoring for the visitors in the 16th minute, but STVV restored parity five minutes later courtesy of a fine finish from Arbnor Muja.

Ryotaro Ito gave the home team the lead in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot, but Furo drew his side level in the 70th minute to make it 2-2.

It seemed the encounter was heading for a draw, but Andres Ferrari had other plans as the Uruguayan struck in the 81st minute, winning the match for his side 3-2.

Despite the loss, Kaye Furo believes his side can put up a fight against any team, saying Club Bruuge will rise to the occasion.

He told HLN per Score Nigeria:

"I believe that with this team, we can put up a fight against any team, including Arsenal.

"We really felt we could win this match (vs STVV), especially with the energy we showed in the second half.

"I feel like we’re in a good position as a team. We’re giving 100% in every match."

Kaye's dad, Furo Iyenemi, was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished second at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Nigeria and Ghana.

Iyenemi also played for Nigeria at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, captaining the team as they reached the last eight of the tournament.

Iyemeni speaks on his son's career

Former Nigerian defender Furo Iyenemi recently disclosed the country his son, Kaye Furo, who is eligible to represent Nigeria and Belgium, will play for. He told Oma Sports:

“When the time comes for him, he has to make the decision. But as they say, ‘it won't be good for the oven’s child to enter the frying pot’.

“Let me simplify it, my child shouldn't suffer what I suffered. The way I was mistreated, the same should not be done to my son.”

Kaye Furo scores his first goal for Club Brugge. Photo: KURT DESPLENTER.

Source: Getty Images

Landon Emenalo joins Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have confirmed that Landon, the son of former Nigerian 1994 FIFA World Cup star, Michael Emenalo, has signed a professional contract with the club after turning 17.

Michael Emenalo was a former sporting director at Chelsea during the era of former owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, and oversaw a successful era at the club.

Source: Legit.ng