The Super Eagles reached the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a 4-0 win over Mozambique

Victor Osimhen scored twice, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams scored one each to seal the victory

Nigeria has earned a significant amount from the prize money for reaching the last eight of the tournament

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have earned a significant amount from the prize money for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after reaching the quarter-final.

Nigeria defeated the Mambas of Mozambique in a dominant fashion at Complexe Sportif de Fes, scoring four unanswered goals through Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams.

Super Eagles earn CAF prize money after reaching AFCON 2025 quarter-final. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the NFF, the Super Eagles will face the winner of Algeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo later today in the quarter-final.

How much Super Eagles earned

CAF raised this year’s prize money for the winner by 43%, with the winner taking home $10 million, up from the $7 million Cote d'Ivoire received for beating Nigeria in 2023.

The prize money for the losing finalist and teams eliminated in other stages remains the same from the previous years, with the losing finalist taking home $4 million.

As noted by Bein Sport, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have secured a prize money of $1.3 million (₦1.95 billion) for reaching the quarter-final.

Super Eagles stars quarter-final reaction

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle and the players have spoken about their preferred opponents ahead of Algeria vs DR Congo on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in Rabat.

“I am not sure I would really like to choose between either. Both teams would be tough opponents to play. I look forward to watching their Round of 16 game,” Eric Chelle said.

Defender Bright Osayi-Samuel prefers to play against DR Congo because he wants revenge for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match.

“It doesn’t matter for me, but I think Congo because they beat us in the World Cup play-off and we need to get our revenge, but it doesn't really matter, because I think we have the best squad, each game would be difficult, but we can beat anyone,” he told Sporty FM.

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka echoed manager Eric Chelle’s thoughts, claiming he does not care about the next opponent, but is instead focused on the team.

Frank Onyeka in action for Nigeria during the win over Mozambique. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

“I don’t care what the opponent is, we are just focusing on ourselves,” he said. “We would give everything, we know what's at stake, we're all committed and we'd see what happens,” he said.

“We look forward to whoever comes next, our main focus is on us, and not who we're meeting. The main focus is trying to improve our game,” captain Wilfred Ndidi added.

FG approves ₦3b for Super Eagles

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government approved ₦3 billion for the Super Eagles towards the team’s expenses at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The government is determined to facilitate a swift AFCON campaign for the team after their disappointment at missing out on the World Cup.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng