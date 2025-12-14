Nigerian forwards Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke both scored as Sevilla thrashed Real Oviedo 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday

Adams provided two assists, and Ejuke scored as a substitute in their final game before leaving for AFCON 2025

Both Sevilla stars were named in Nigeria’s final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams was at the heart of Sevilla’s dominant 4-0 win over Real Oviedo in his final game for the Spanish giants before leaving for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian forward sent a warning to Nigeria’s AFCON opponents after he opened the scoring with a composed finish after a precise through ball from Lucien Agoume.

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams celebrates his goal after giving Sevilla the lead against Real Oviedo. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

Not content with just scoring, Adams set up Sevilla’s second goal, laying off a pass for Djibril Sow to curl the ball into the net, as seen on Livescores.

His constant movement and link-up play caused chaos for Oviedo’s defence, signalling that he is in red-hot form ahead of the tournament in Morocco, where Nigeria has been ranked as one of the favourites.

Adams turn creator for Sevilla

Adams’ influence extended beyond his goal and assist.

Early in the second half, the Super Eagles forward flicked a clever pass for Batista Mendy to double Sevilla’s advantage.

He continued to trouble Oviedo’s goalkeeper Aaron Escandell, forcing two smart saves and showcasing his attacking intelligence.

Adams’ performance not only secured three points for Sevilla but also sent a strong warning to his AFCON rivals that he is peaking at just the right time.

Ejuke shines with solo goal

Aside from Adams, Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke capped off Sevilla’s commanding display with a brilliant solo effort in stoppage time.

Super Eagles duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke celebrate after Sevilla's 4-0 win against Real Oviedo. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Picking up the ball in midfield, Ejuke weaved past defenders and finished with composure, highlighting his dribbling skills, Sofascore reports.

His goal, coupled with Adams’ contributions, demonstrates the attacking prowess Nigeria will rely on during AFCON 2025.

Sevilla’s win also saw the team climb into the top half of LaLiga, while Oviedo extended their winless streak and remained rooted to the bottom of the table.

With both players set to join the Super Eagles camp in Cairo, coach Eric Chelle will be hoping their current form translates into goals and creativity for the national team.

Both players will be eager to bring success to Nigerians after being part of the team that failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing the playoff final to DR Congo.

The performance of Adams and Ejuke, alongside fellow Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Calvin Bassey, gives Nigeria’s fans optimism that the squad’s attacking line-up is ready to make a statement on the continental stage in Morocco.

