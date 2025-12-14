Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has sent a reassuring message to coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey delivered an outstanding performance as Fulham defeated Burnley 3-2 on Saturday night, December 13.

The former Ajax defender scored his first goal of the season, helping the visitors move up to 13th place on the Premier League table.

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Fulham. Photo by: Alex Livesey

Fulham took the lead in the ninth minute when Emile Smith Rowe finished off a pass from Harry Wilson, catching the Burnley defence off guard.

Burnley drew level in the 21st minute through Lesley Ugochukwu, who scored with an outside-of-the-boot finish. Ten minutes later, Nigeria international Calvin Bassey restored Fulham’s lead with a close-range header, once again assisted by Wilson.

In the 58th minute, Wilson made it 3-1, curling the ball into the bottom corner following an assist from Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze, per Sky Sports.

With four minutes remaining, substitute Oliver Sonne pulled one back for the hosts with a superb volley, but Fulham held on for the win, per beIN Sports.

Bassey sends message to Chelle

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey sent a strong message to coach Eric Chelle with his impressive performance against Burnley.

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey during the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

The 25-year-old is among the eight defenders included in the final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Ajax defender also scored a crucial goal for Nigeria during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa, keeping the Super Eagles’ playoff hopes alive.

Nigeria failed to progress to the FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff after losing to DR Congo in the African final.

The defender alongside Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are yet to arrive at the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

Fans react

@ephillips999 said:

"I think you need to get Iwobi's eyes tested he can't seem to pick out a Fulham player in green!"

@KhurramPak90 wrote:

"Calvin Bassey scored a goal, and the color green is associated with his team! 🇳🇬💚 Nice one, Bassey..."

@NoBanksNearby added:

"what a moment for bassey's first pl goal since february. harry wilson's second assist? just pure masterclass from him today."

@EyenMonday said:

"This match is far from over, but with Bassey finding the net and Wilson operating at this level, the Cottagers are throwing down a massive gauntlet in the Premier League.

@crypt_kingpin wrote:

"Bassey finally breaks the drought—momentum dey back.

Wilson dey deliver consistently, creating magic for Fulham."

@aliByteCode added:

"Big moment for Bassey and a well-earned lead. Wilson’s influence is clear again, Fulham making their chances count.

Haaland names toughest PL opponent

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has praised Nigerian international Calvin Bassey for his exploits in the English Premier League.

The Norwegian star disclosed that the defender is one of the players who make the English top-flight a tough one for strikers.

